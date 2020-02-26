This is a defining game.
What else could anyone call it?
When Marshall University takes on UAB at 8 p.m. Thursday in pod play at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, it will be a measuring stick.
It will show just how much the Thundering Herd has improved since suffering an embarrassing 61-50 road loss at UAB on Jan. 11.
So, yes, it is indeed a defining game.
“I would agree with that because I really do think we are a lot better team now than when we played them back then,” said junior point guard Jarrod West. “UAB is a physical, grindy team ... they kind of grind it out.
“They got on the glass a lot on us the first time. They shot a lot of free throws against us and we didn’t shoot many. So, I would say this is a very important game for us mentally — from a confidence standpoint.”
Avenging the worst performance of the season would be making a statement. And, make no mistake, the Herd’s 61-50 loss to UAB was indeed Marshall’s worst game of the season.
It was the only time in 28 games that Marshall scored less than 60 points.
“That was definitely our worst game of the season,” said sophomore guard Taevion Kinsey, who leads Marshall in scoring at 15.9 points per game. “We watched the film the other day and it was still like, ‘Man, this is not our best. This is definitely not even close to our best.’
“We definitely weren’t the same team then as we are now. I want to say we weren’t together. We were still trying to find ourselves. Everybody was trying to figure out their role. But now I feel like we’re together and, if not, we’re still coming together.
“We’ve been building off of each other. Everybody is getting more confident. Guys are realizing their roles. Younger guys are stepping up. Older guys are stepping into that leadership role and accepting it.
“When I think of that game I just think of us not being the same team as we are now.”
A lot of that loss was personnel-based.
“That’s when Jannson [Williams, 6-foot-8 junior] and Mike [Beyers, 6-9 junior] hadn’t been playing well,” pointed out Danny D’Antoni, MU head coach. “I was trying to send messages.
“We had some lineups in there that aren’t what they are now. And we quit running a lot of things that we were doing well. Iran [Bennett, 6-10 redshirt sophomore] really hadn’t gotten to where he was starting to play and Andy [Taylor, 6-3 redshirt freshman] was relatively new.”
The results were predictable.
“We did not play that well,” said D’Antoni. “Hopefully, all the games since then aged us up a little bit.
“With Jannson and Mikel stepping their games up, it allows us to be a lot more flexible, No. 1, and a lot more consistent on the offensive end and, really, the defensive end. Mike and Jannson played well defensively this last ball game [74-66 win over Old Dominion].”
So, this is like a litmus test.
“If we can continue doing that,” said D’Antoni, “we want to see that because, as you say, it would be sort of a marquee difference. Are we going to be consistent or are we going to go up and down?
“This probably would be a good trademark of that.”
That’s because this is a defining game.