It’s time to stop the streak – again.
Longtime Marshall University football fans will understand the reference.
The younger fans?
Let’s explain.
In 1967, the Thundering Herd’s record was 0-10. MU was abysmal. Then, Marshall followed that season with an 0-9-1 record in 1968. That’s when the late Rick Tolley took over as coach.
But it didn’t appear the 1969 record would be any different when MU lost its first six games. It was a 26-game non-winning streak – and counting.
That’s when it happened. Marshall ended the streak on November 1, 1969 by upsetting Bowling Green and coach Don Nehlen 21-16 in old Fairfield Stadium.
Marshall stopped the streak!
Well, guess what. Now, it’s time to stop another streak. This one isn’t nearly as bad or lengthy, but nevertheless, Marshall has lost three consecutive bowl games and it’s time to stop that streak.
MU lost to UCF 48-25 in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. Next, the Herd fell to Buffalo 17-10 in the 2020 Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. And, then, Marshall lost to Louisiana 36-21 in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl.
That’s three postseason losses in a row. And it sets the stage for Marshall’s game against UConn at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, South Carolina.
Is the Herd determined to stop this streak?
Just ask Eli Neal.
“We’ll be ready,” said the junior linebacker firmly.
That’s because Neal has played in MU’s last two bowl games and he, too, wants the streak to stop.
"The Camellia Bowl was actually my first year starting,” he said. "We went down there and was able to play Buffalo. We played a tight game, for the most part. It didn't come out the way we wanted it to, but it definitely was a different experience. It was during COVID and also it was on Christmas Day."
Obviously, Neal’s bowl experience is very beneficial.
"Just being able to understand that when we put the pads on, it's time to lock-in,” he said. “You get caught up with outside distractions. Being in Myrtle Beach, you're about to be on the beach -- you know what I'm saying? Not in water. It's way too cold.
"Just being there and just being able to enjoy that and knowing that there is a time and place for everything. So, when we're out, we're definitely going to enjoy ourselves. But when the pads come on, we're back on the same type of time we've been on for the last 12 weeks."
In other words, Neal and his teammates know when play time is over.
But is UConn much of an opponent? After all, the Huskies are 6-6 and got clobbered by Army in their final regular-season game.
Yet, Neal thinks UConn will be a tough foe.
"I think this is going to be a great game,” he said. “I love how physical they are. I love how fast their linemen get off the ball. Like I said, talking about the physicality and just being able to line-up ... it's like two heavyweight fighters just throwing haymakers -- who is going to punch the longest?"
Good question.
But the fact remains UConn’s starting quarterback is a freshman. C’mon, Eli, that’s got to make a linebacker drool.
"That kid is a good player," said Neal, in between chuckles. "He has good athleticism and definitely can make good plays for them. So, I'm looking forward to playing against him for sure."
Perhaps, but UConn doesn’t accumulate very much offensive yardage.
"Their defense is good and the offense makes it happen,” insisted Neal. “The offense will get it done when it's time."
Neal almost makes it sound like MU vs. UConn could turn into a low-scoring, defensive battle.
"Hey, if it does turn into a defensive battle,” said Neal, “we'll be ready."
There's no doubt about that is there?
"We'll be ready," repeated Neal emphatically.
Since Neal was starting to sound like he was about ready to sack me, I’m going to agree with him. But with a higher score.
Marshall will win 31-10.