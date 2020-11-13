This date hasn’t been kind to Marshall University.
Everyone knows which one I mean.
Obviously, it’s Nov. 14.
It has wallowed in our sorrows for 50 years now. Fifty years, imagine that. It seems impossible. Yet, it’s true.
Marshall will commemorate the 50{sup}th{/sup} anniversary of the horrific plane crash that killed most of the Thundering Herd’s players and coaching staff by playing Middle Tennessee at noon Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
In the history of “must wins,” there never has been a more significant “must win” than this one.
Losing simply isn’t an option.
Yet, it isn’t a given.
Marshall’s all-time record on games played on Nov. 14 is 7-7-3, according to research done by Marshall’s sports information department. The first game on that date occurred in 1895 as Marshall lost to Ashland High School 36-0.
Considering that game was 125 years ago, playing 17 games on Nov. 14 during that span isn’t very many. There haven’t been very many since “The Crash” in 1970, either.
This is only the seventh time Marshall has played on Nov. 14 since the tragedy. Do the math. That’s just seven times in 50 years.
The first time was in 1981. The Herd lost 38-28 to Western Carolina in Huntington. The next time also was vs. Western Carolina in 1987, but this time Marshall prevailed 47-16 in “The Joan.” Next, the Herd hosted Tennessee Tech in 1992 and won 52-14.
Then, there was an inexplicable 17-year gap between games played on that unforgettable date.
The first was in 2009, as Southern Miss defeated MU 27-20 in Edwards Stadium. Next, MU rallied to beat Tulsa 45-34 on the road in 2013. Finally, the Herd belted FIU 52-0 in 2015 at “The Joan.”
That means Marshall has a 4-2 record in games played on Nov. 14 since the tragic crash. Interestingly enough, five of the six games have been played in Huntington. The game on Saturday will make it six of seven.
Yet this game is different. This is the 50{sup}th{/sup} anniversary, which gives MU vs. Middle Tennessee a unique distinction. No anniversary has meant more. No anniversary will be more memorable. No anniversary will carry more meaning.
The 50th anniversary is a landmark in history.
That’s why this is such a must-win game. And that’s what will happen. Marshall will prevail, 38-13.
Now, for West Virginia University vs. TCU.
It all depends on Mountaineer running back Leddie Brown. The 5-foot-11, 214-pound junior is the engine that makes WVU’s offense go.
That was obvious last week in WVU’s 17-13 loss at Texas. Brown suffered an apparent leg injury on WVU’ first offensive play and never was the same. He finished with only 47 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.
Brown is officially being listed as “questionable” for WVU’s game vs. TCU at noon Saturday in Morgantown. Head coach Neal Brown said the staff is “hopeful.”
But will the hard-running Brown be 100 percent? That’s very doubtful. Yet nothing less might be enough when it comes to taking on TCU coach Gary Patterson’s traditionally strong defenses.
Brown has rushed for 741 yards on 141 carries for a 5.3-yard average. He is gaining 105.9 yards rushing per game and has accounted for 11 touchdowns, No. 4 nationally.
His backup is Alec Sinkfield, but he is only 5-9, 184 pounds and is a make-‘em-miss sort of running back. He isn’t capable of picking up Brown’s slack in this game.
Having said that, it’s time to go crawl out on a limb. WVU will win 24-21.
Season record: 12-2