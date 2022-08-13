Everybody knows who Rasheen Ali is.
After rushing for 1,401 yards and scoring 23 touchdowns in 2021 and making one award watch list after another during the 2022 preseason, Marshall University’s star redshirt sophomore is increasingly well known.
What people don’t realize, however, is who that person actually is underneath the No. 22 jersey.
Want to know?
Get ready for a surprise, because Ali is one of the most thoughtful, introspective and self-aware athletes anyone ever will encounter.
Ask him, for example, about all the watch lists and preseason honors Ali already has received in 2022.
"It feels good, honestly, just knowing the work I've put in,” said Ali. “It's not just me. I'm putting the work in with my teammates, my brothers. The work that we all put in -- the offensive line -- just trusting everybody.
“It feels good just knowing that we all did it as a unit because I couldn't do it without them. So, it's really important that I just keep implementing it and just keep pushing each other each and every day.
"I feel good about the honors, but I know at the end of the day that I couldn't get it without them, so I'm just super-appreciative of them."
Yet the key to Ali’s success on the field is what he does off the field.
It is called affirmations.
"Affirmations is really just speaking stuff into existence, writing stuff down,” explained Ali. “I'm always taking notes and just jot down how I felt that day and what I want to work on that day, how I want to feel tomorrow ... I just really write about my day.
“I really have a whole vision board and everything. It's hard to explain, but I have a vision board with all the goals I have. I did it last year and last year I missed. I had every goal except some money that I wanted to invest. I hit every goal but that.
"I really just try to speak stuff into existence because your worry and your thoughts are your power. So, really just thinking about it and affirming it and really just owning what I believe in is really just a big impact on what I do."
This is a daily labor of love for Ali.
"As soon as I get done [with classes or football practice], I go home and write in my journal,” he said. “It's just what I do. I've been doing that, honestly ... because my mom does it consistently. She had been telling me to journal and stuff.
“So, I really kind of do it because my sister got on my butt about it. I was kind of in a dark place about this time last year, and she told me, 'If you really feel a certain kind of way, just take it out on what you want to do.’
“So I started using it. I put all my energy toward working out and my energy toward just journaling and affirmations and praying and believing and speaking my stuff into existence."
That obviously is a very big part of Ali's life and his success.
"A lot of people cope with stuff in different ways,” he said. “I just feel like this is a better way to kind of cope with it and the problems that I have. Anything, good or bad. It works in the good ways and the bad ways.
“It's just good to reflect. I have a journal that I was writing in last year. And just being able to reflect on all the goals that I was speaking to last year, like rushing for 1,000 yards. I did all that.
“Then, just looking back into the books and the journals that I was writing into, it was just like, 'Wow, it really came into place.' And it's all about just putting that energy out there. You get out what you put in."
These affirmations obviously have blessed Ali with uncommon perspective for such a young man.
"It's really just my parents and my religion -- I'm Muslim -- so it really has had an impact on who I've become as a person,” he said. “I've always been surrounded by modest and humble people with a lot of humility. And it just rubbed off on me right away, I guess. It keeps me from being boastful and it keeps me level-headed and modest."
Obviously, Ali has self-awareness far beyond his age.
That’s why as talented as Ali is on the field, he is even more impressive off the field.