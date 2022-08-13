Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220414 mu football 07.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali works through a drill a practice at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

Everybody knows who Rasheen Ali is.

After rushing for 1,401 yards and scoring 23 touchdowns in 2021 and making one award watch list after another during the 2022 preseason, Marshall University’s star redshirt sophomore is increasingly well known.