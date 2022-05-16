Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n As it turns out, Marshall got a bargain.
When Thundering Herd, Southern Miss and Old Dominion officials began negotiating with Conference USA to leave the league and join the Sun Belt Conference, it got a little contentious.
There were hearings in court, injunctions and considerable legal wrangling before C-USA finally capitulated and allowed the trio of schools to leave for approximately $2.0 million a piece.
At the time, it appeared to be a reasonable price tag.
But, now that Cincinnati, UCF and Houston are attempting to negotiate a buyout with the American Athletic Conference, it has become glaringly obvious that Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss got a steal.
Cincinnati, UCF and Houston are trying to leave the AAC and join the Big 12 in time for the 2023 football season. Brigham Young is also in this group, but doesn’t have to negotiate a buyout because the Cougars are an independent.
So, long story short, the trio is negotiating a price tag of $17-20 million to vacate the AAC. That’s right, $17-20 million compared to $2 million from Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to leave C-USA.
Now, that is indeed a bargain.
n The Reds and Pirates need to play more games against each other.
Is that because of their mutual ineptitude? Well, yeah. Hey, mediocrity can be very entertaining.
Case in point, the Reds actually lost at Pittsburgh, 1-0, Sunday despite the rather staggering fact that the Pirates didn’t get a single hit.
Not one.
Instead, the Pirates parlayed three walks and a groundout in the bottom of the eighth inning into an extremely dubious win.
If it weren’t so sad, it would be really funny.
n West Virginia University’s basketball program has undergone urban renewal.
Basically, the Mountaineers have gone into the transfer portal and came away with a brand new starting lineup. Admittedly, after having a losing season in 2021-22 that doesn’t seem like a bad idea.
This could be WVU’s new lineup.
Point guard: Joe Toussaint. This tough, defensive-minded transfer from Iowa will key the defense that was so lacking last season.
Shooting guard: Erik Stevenson. This 6-foot-4 shooting guard should carry a calling card printed with the message, “Have, Three, Will Travel.” WVU will be the perimeter-shooting Stevenson’s fourth basketball program.
Small forward: Remember Emmitt Matthews, Jr.? Well, he’s back. After a one-year hiatus, Matthews returned. Did Jalen Bridges’ departure have anything to do with that? Only everything.
Power forward: Tre Mitchell. The 6-9, 225-pound former Texas player provides the low-post presence that was totally absent last season for the Mountaineers.
Center: Mohamed Wague. The 6-10, 225-pound former Juco All-American can be the rim protector that WVU didn’t possess last season. And don’t forget Jimmy Bell. If the 6-10, 290-pounder loses some weight, he could be a factor.
The question becomes what is WVU going to do with Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King and James Okonkwo?
And, then, there’s question No. 2. What is WVU going to do with incoming recruits Josiah Davis, 6-3 point guard; Josiah Harris, 6-7 small forward; and Pat Suemenick, 6-8, 230-pound post player?
Considering a roster can include only 13 players and WVU currently has 14, somebody has to go.
See?
It is like urban renewal.