Corey Gammage is never mistaken for a ballerina, and rightfully so.
Yet the Marshall University football star is also seldom mistaken for a wide receiver.
Ah, there’s the catch -- literally and figuratively.
Although Gammage was named to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award watch list for wide receivers, the 6-foot-4, 228-pound junior looks like he could be on the Bednarik Award watch list for linebackers.
In fact, Gammage actually is bigger than Marshall’s standout linebacker Abraham Beauplan (6-0, 220 pounds), who is indeed on the 2022 Bednarik Award watch list.
Imagine a defensive back’s dilemma.
A typical cornerback is giving up almost 40 pounds to Gammage. Forty pounds!
So, has Gammage ever played against a cornerback as big as himself?
"Yes, I played against a corner at Mount Western High School in Miami, Florida,” said Gammage, “who was 6-3."
OK, he was tall. But how much did he weigh?
"He probably went 205 pounds,” answered Gammage.
So he didn’t weigh nearly as much as Gammage.
"Nah," answered Gammage with a grin.
That’s why Gammage has such an advantage as a short-side wide receiver. At his size, Gammage can manhandle much smaller corners.
There simply aren't many wideouts who are 6-4, 228 pounds, right Corey?
"Nah, not really,” he answered with a grin.
Imagine the advantage it gives Gammage. The junior from Delray Beach, Florida, proved that during the 2021 season by leading Marshall in receiving with 78 receptions for 878 yards (11.3 per catch) and two touchdowns.
"It's a good advantage,” said Gammage, “because we play against mostly real small defensive backs and I just use my body and my size and may the best man win. My size takes over all of that."
Gammage was so productive during the 2021 season that only star running back Rasheen Ali contributed more yardage to the Thundering Herd offense. The sophomore running back rushed for 1,401 yards on 250 carries and added 46 catches for 342 yards.
That’s a lot of production from a pair of underclassmen.
So, is there a disadvantage with being such a large wide receiver?
"Oh, not really,” said Gammage. “Not for me. I don't think so."
Not surprisingly, one of his favorite plays doesn’t involve catching a pass. Instead, Gammage loves to recall how he blocked a Louisiana Tech defensive back to the ground.
"That was one of my biggest highlights," he said with a grin. "I just go out there every day with my team and be the best we can be. As long as the team is winning I'm happy."
Now that preseason practice has started for Marshall, it’s going to be interesting to see how big Gammage’s role will be in the offense.
The way it appears, if Marshall is going to have a winning season, the ball is going to have to be in Gammage's hands.
A lot.