Call it kismet.
Or fate, or destiny, or providence.
Whatever the terminology, Andrew Taylor possesses it.
And not just because the redshirt sophomore point guard swished a 3-pointer from the right corner with only 10 seconds remaining to give Marshall University a 72-71 win over Duquesne eight days ago.
Yes, it was the game-winning shot. But there’s more to this tale than merely that. Much more.
But first let’s address the emotion of Taylor’s recent game-winning shot.
"It feels good,” he said. “I mean, I was 1 for 5 on the night, so Coach Dan [head coach Danny D’Antoni] just always says, 'keep shootin' and I feel like I've grown a lot in that sense.
“Probably my freshman or sophomore year I wouldn't have taken that last shot because I missed those first couple. But I stepped into it, got [a defender] in the air, stepped back and let it go. And it went in."
Sounds like this wasn’t Taylor’s first game-winning shot. So just how many has he made?
"Quite a bit,” said Taylor. “That was my first time here, but ... it feels good to finally do it on this level. It never gets old. It has been a while since I've had that feeling.
“It's unreal. There's nothing like it ... nothing even close. You get this whole feeling throughout your body, it's just like ... you'll have to experience it yourself.
"It's as good as it gets. Pure, pure ... we'll say it's pure."
D’Antoni certainly agrees with that premise.
"I only had a chance for one,” said D’Antoni, who was a star point guard at Marshall. “Now, I'm not talking the heaves. I'm talking about actual, legitimate, game-winning shots. I only had one the entire time I played.
“I can remember it because I made it and I ran and jumped into Jim Davidson's arms my senior year [at Marshall]. And Mike [younger brother Mike D’Antoni], if I remember correctly, only had one. And that was in Milwaukee against Wisconsin -- he hit one. That was in a tournament up there.
"And that was it."
That means Taylor has hit one more game-winning shot than either of the D’Antoni brothers. And that’s where the kismet enters this tale.
"The same day I hit the game-winning shot against Duquesne,” said Taylor, “eight years ago on that same day I had the game-winning shot in my first varsity high school game."
The date was Dec. 4 and Taylor was making his Corbin (Ky.) High School debut as a mere eighth-grader.
"That day, man ... there's just something about that day,” said Taylor. “It's going to be a good day every year. I'll never forget that day."
Neither will NY teammate Taevion Kinsey.
"Wooooow! Life goes full circle, definitely,” exclaimed Kinsey. “When I passed it to him, I said to myself, 'That is for sure going in.' Andrew has that type of guts. There's no tie. There's no overtime. We're going for the game.
”For him to step up and hit that shot on the same day he hit his first game-winning shot, that shows that life goes full-circle definitely."
It certainly does for Andrew Taylor.
He has a date with destiny -- every Dec 4.