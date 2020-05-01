Just about everybody is against it.
Major-college head basketball coaches opposed the one-time waiver proposal, allowing men’s basketball players to transfer to different schools, yet become immediately eligible to play during the 2020-21 season.
Just ask Bob Huggins.
“I think what’s going on is dead wrong and this immediate transfer thing is ridiculous,” said West Virginia University’s veteran head coach.
“Maybe if those guys making decisions over there in Indianapolis [NCAA headquarters] had to see kids make really horrible decisions because they were convinced to do that and were allowed to that by our current structures, I think maybe they would have a different idea about the whole deal, too — if, in fact, it is true they do care about student-athletes.”
Huggins made his position pretty darned clear.
And he’s not alone.
Mid-major head coaches, such as Marshall University’s Danny D’Antoni, are also vehemently opposed to the proposal.
“I don’t think it should happen,” said D’Antoni. “Mid-majors would be huge losers. We would be developing players on our level and would end up being a junior college for the power schools.
“We’d become a junior college for basketball development. That’s not unlike how it is now for academic improvement in junior colleges.”
Even the NCAA Division I Board of Directors is opposed to this transfer waiver process, which also would apply to football, women’s basketball, baseball and men’s ice hockey.
That’s why it appears if the Division I Council does indeed vote in favor of the one-time transfer waiver on May 20 — as expected — the NCAA Division I Board of Directors will overrule them.
It’s because although the Board of Directors recommended lifting the moratorium on transfers, it also disagreed with changing the waiver process.
“The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle,” read a statement from the NCAA, according to ESPN, “but recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time.
“Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period.”
Considering the NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ stance, it now seems unlikely the Division I Council will pass the one-time transfer waiver.
What would be the point?
All this begs the larger question. If major college basketball head coaches, mid-major coaches and the NCAA Division I Board of Directors are all opposed to this legislation, why did the Division I Council ramrod the idea in the first place?
Ah, that’s the gist of the issue.
The culprit is Congress.
This august group of politicians seems to think that NCAA Division I athletes are nothing short of being indentured servants.
That’s why Congress has taken up residence on a soapbox, declaring athletes need to have complete freedom to transfer and should be paid for the use of their names, images or likenesses.
And on and on and on.
It has become an NCAA vs. Congress battle with the major-college coaches and athletes as innocent bystanders.
So, who is going to be the big loser in this ongoing battle?
Who else?
Same group as usual.
The fans.