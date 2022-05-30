Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the sizzling opinions of the day.
n If you build it, they will come.
Just about everyone is familiar with that famous catchphrase from the mega-popular movie “Field of Dreams.”
But guess what?
That sentence still is relevant now, particularly in the case of the long, long, ever so long wait for a baseball stadium at Marshall University.
We were reminded of that when the NCAA announced the sites for the 2022 regional baseball tournaments on Sunday. Suffice it to say, the location of the sites hit home.
The most notable one was Pete Taylor Park, where the Southern Miss Golden Eagles play. Anybody want to guess how long Marshall has had a competitive relationship with Southern Miss?
It is 17 years -- and counting.
Besides all the years the Thundering Herd and Golden Eagles spent competing in Conference USA, now the duo will continue their rivalry in the Sun Belt Conference beginning with the 2022-23 seasons.
That means the Southern Miss baseball program will continue to play in 4,300-seat Pete Taylor Park while Marshall continues without a legitimate home field for the umpteenth year in a row.
Considering Marshall and Southern Miss were, perhaps, the most similar schools -- academically, athletically and budget-wise -- in C-USA, there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue to be the case in the Sun Belt.
Yet look at the extreme difference between the pair baseball-wise. The Golden Eagles have one of the best ballparks in America. That’s why this will be the third time that Southern Miss has hosted an NCAA baseball regional tournament.
This is what Marshall is missing.
It just doesn’t have to be that way. If Southern Miss can do it, there’s no excuse for Marshall not building a baseball field.
But wait, there’s more.
Besides Southern Miss receiving a bid to host an NCAA regional, longtime MU rival Georgia Southern also accepted a bid.
Considering Marshall, Southern Miss and Georgia Southern will all be together in the Sun Belt Conference starting in 2022-23, this speaks volumes.
And we all know what it says.
“If you build it, they will come.”
n Anybody surprised about Pitt being a 6.5-point early favorite over West Virginia in their season opener at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1?
Count me in.
Considering the Panthers lost both their starting quarterback in Kenny Pickett and Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver Jordan Addison, the spread seems a little hefty.
That’s particularly true considering the recent news. It seems former WVU star quarterback Major Harris is having a street named after him in his native -- where else? -- Pittsburgh on July 15.
That ought to be enough to lower the spread.
The old historic Hill District in Pittsburgh is renaming a street after the former All-American and Heisman finalist at 3 p.m. on July 15 (a Friday). The dedication ceremony will be held at the corner of Elmore Street and Bently Drive.
Considering the impact Harris has had on his hometown, the honor is well deserved. After all, Harris was a legend during his days at Brashear High School.
Besides that, Harris had his No. 9 retired by WVU last season.
That’s good enough for me.
I’ll take Major … and the points.