Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions of the day.
n Doug Nester’s versatility just might be coming into play.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman has played right guard almost exclusively since he left Spring Valley High School.
As a true freshman at Virginia Tech in 2019, Nester started 10 games at right guard. Then, in 2020, he started seven games for the Hokies at right guard. Next, after transferring to West Virginia University in 2021, Nester started all 13 games for the Mountaineers at right guard.
But might a change of positions be in the wind?
Perhaps.
There is talk of switching Nester to right tackle for WVU’s opening game against arch-rival Pitt at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
That’s because there is an ongoing battle between Ja’Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates for the starting right tackle job. It’s ongoing because neither has seized the vacancy.
“Ja’Quay plays really hard,” said Matt Moore, WVU's offensive line coach. “But he gets his body out of position and makes mistakes. Brandon doesn’t always play as physical as we need.”
That’s why the right tackle job is still vacant. It’s also why Nester might be the solution.
"Doug is the guy who can play all five positions,” said Moore. “Doug can snap, he can play guard, he can play tackle ... so he is really coming on. We put him at the tackle spot a couple of times -- right tackle -- because in the offensive line you never know what's going to happen.
“So, you've got to make sure that you've got guys who can play multiple spots. So, he has done a really nice job of being able to play all five."
What it amounts to is Nester will be somewhere on the right side of WVU’s offensive line.
But it might be guard or it might be tackle.
n Speaking of tackles …
Former Huntington High School standout Darnell Wright is getting a lot of notice heading into his senior year at the University of Tennessee.
In fact, one publication had the 6-6, 335-pound Wright listed as the No. 2 offensive tackle prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Volunteers plan on playing Wright at right tackle.
“I think Darnell’s just growing each day, just so proud of him,” Glen Elarbee, Vols’ offensive line coach, told “Vols Wire.” “The way he practiced yesterday was just unbelievably physical, the questions that he asked in the meeting room, the attention, you can just see him trying to be different in the way that he focuses, and even things he’s trying to work technique-wise.
“He wants extra drill work, he wants extra reps, he wants to work. I think that’s something. I’m not sure, he probably did a little last year, but it’s so pronounced this year. He’s just such an improved player, and I’m just excited for him. I hope he keeps it up and just has a phenomenal year.”
n It just keeps getting curiouser and curiouser.
First, former WVU quarterback Jarret Doege left the Mountaineers and transferred to Western Kentucky. But then, last week Doege went back in the transfer portal.
Guess where he ended up?
Troy State.
That means Marshall University probably will be going against Doege when the Herd plays the Trojans at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Troy, Alabama.
Who would have guessed that?