Conference USA opponents have a surprise coming.
Not a pleasant one, either.
For the last five basketball seasons, C-USA foes have averaged scoring 80.0 points and shooting .451 percent from the floor against Marshall University’s porous defense.
Not anymore.
Thundering Herd veteran coach Danny D’Antoni has proven there is indeed a “D” in D’Antoni, by coaching a taller, longer, more defensive-oriented Marshall squad into becoming the best defensive team of his six-year tenure.
The proof?
In 14 games, Marshall has held opponents to .394 percent field-goal shooting (341 for 866) and .321 percent on 3-pointers (96 for 299).
As a result, Marshall is outscoring foes 77.6 points to 72.2.
That’s the best margin in D’Antoni’s MU coaching career.
Conference USA opponents got their first taste of the “Defending Herd” Thursday as Rice got waylaid 89-69 before 5,311 fans in the Cam Henderson Center.
And, yes, Owls’ coach Scott Pera was impressed.
“No doubt about it,” said Pera emphatically. “We obviously saw that on videotape. We knew it was going to be a different team defensively.
“In our opinion, they have the best defensive guard in the league. Jarrod West is a heckuva defensive player. I think he kind of fuels that, now that he’s the junior, the upperclassman, the leader. And they have depth as well, and length. And they have athleticism at the rim, which makes it hard to score. We missed seven layups by halftime.
“And how many of them did they cause us to miss? Five of them, maybe. I think it’s a credit to them and how they play.”
Indeed, it is.
“Defensively, we were really good,” said D’Antoni. “Rice is used to making 10 3s a game and they end up with six … just about half what they usually get.”
D’Antoni hopes to see a similar effort when Marshall hosts North Texas at 2 p.m. Saturday in “The Cam.”
And, again, it will start with West.
“When you look at him,” said D’Antoni, “you can see his butt down and you can see him into the ball early and all the time. If you are playing along side of him ... if he’s going to pony up like that, you’d better pony up with him.”
It’s contagious.
West’s defense makes all his teammates’ defense better.
“It’s part of that leadership role, honestly,” said West. “I feel like our defense is really good. I feel when we’re all locked in and engaged, we do a real good job defensively. We make it hard for opposing teams.”
That’s why this is Marshall’s best defense since West joined the program and also the best since D’Antoni took over the Herd.
“I agree 100 percent,” said West. “I think that’s a testament to the guys that are on the court, as well. Everybody is just kind of contributing defensively in their own way. I feel like the more I do it and the more they follow, the better we get. So, I’m just going to keep it going.”
That will lead to more than a few surprised looks on C-USA foes’ faces.
“That’s exactly right,” said West. “That really hasn’t been in our identity the last couple of years. We forced turnovers, but we still gave up a lot of points and a lot easier buckets than we do now. If we can just sustain that and keep it up, I think we’ve got a chance to make a run.”
A thundering run.