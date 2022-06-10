The new kids on the block have arrived.
And guess what?
They are better than advertised.
Jacob Conner, a 6-foot-8 small forward from Dayton, Ohio, and Micah Handlogten, a 7-1 center from Huntersville, North Carolina, are enrolled at Marshall University.
Both true freshmen are working out under the guidance of the Thundering Herd coaching staff, and both are winning rave reviews.
Conner is a deadly perimeter shooter with tremendous footwork. He simply does just about everything right. Each shot looks identical to the previous field goal attempt. That alone is very special.
What are also special is Conner’s long arms. Although he is 6-8, his lengthy arms allow him to play like a 6-10 guy.
It’s easy to see how much work Conner already has put into his game. That’s why it will come as no surprise if Conner receives some minutes of playing time next season.
Handlogten is another story all together. Not that he isn’t gifted. He most certainly is.
It isn’t often anyone has seen a 7-1 player, who is still only 17 years old, that is as agile and mobile as Handlogten. It is rather stunning to watch him roam the perimeter, catch a pass and swish a 3-pointer.
Yet he does it on a regular basis.
However, while his strengths are mobility, agility and shooting, Handlogten’s weaknesses are noticeable. He simply has to get bigger, stronger and -- here’s the real catch -- older.
Handlogten is certain to be redshirted in 2022-23 and is probably a couple of years away from contributing, but his potential upside is sky high.
Imagine having a 7-1 kid who plays like a small forward. That’s precisely what Handlogten could become.
If Handlogten seems intriguing, it’s only because he is. It all starts with his father, Ben. As a player, he was 6-11, 247 pounds and played for the Utah Jazz in the NBA for three seasons (2003-05).
Prior to his NBA seasons, the elder Handlogten played for Western Michigan in the Mid-American Conference. In fact, he was first-team All-MAC as a senior in 1996.
That was the same season that Jason Williams and Keith Veney were lighting things up for Marshall under coach Billy Donovan in the Southern Conference.
Wouldn’t it have been entertaining to watch Handlogten and the Broncos take on Williams, Veney and the Thundering Herd? It would have been a classic confrontation of run-and-gun vs. pounding the rock inside.
After all, Handlogten averaged 15.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists while leading Western Michigan in scoring and rebounding in ’96.
The irony is Marshall rejoined the MAC in 1997-98.
That’s how close Handlogten came to playing against the Herd. But now, instead, his son Micah will be playing for Marshall.
It’s a small world.
Particularly when it is orange and has “Wilson” stamped on it.