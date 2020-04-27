Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
This is the NFL draft edition.
n “The Streak” is over.
Finally.
Year after year, Marshall University football players were snubbed in the annual NFL draft. The drought started in 2016, continued in 2017 and even extended into the 2018 and 2019 NFL drafts.
After a while, it got a little embarrassing.
That’s why the 2020 NFL draft was such a welcome relief.
Not one, but two Thundering Herd players were selected. Place-kicker Justin Rohrwasser was selected with the 159th pick of the fifth round by the New England Patriots. Then, defensive back Chris Jackson was picked with the No. 243 selection of the seventh round by Tennessee.
Forget red, it was a green-letter day for Marshall.
These were the first two players, who were recruited by veteran MU head coach Doc Holliday, to end up getting selected in the NFL draft since Holliday’s very first recruiting class in 2010.
In 2010, Marshall’s recruiting class included offensive lineman Garrett Scott and defensive back Darryl Roberts. Both started as true freshmen, but a broken right ankle forced Roberts to redshirt during his sophomore year, while Scott played four consecutive seasons.
So, although they both were members of Marshall’s 2010 recruiting class, Scott was drafted in the sixth round by Seattle in the 2014 NFL draft, while Roberts was selected in the seventh round by New England in 2015.
It means Rohrwasser and Jackson were Marshall’s first NFL draft picks in five years.
That’s a long streak, but the good news is it’s over.
Finally.
n Place-kickers generally prefer to fly under the media radar.
Marshall’s Rohrwasser is no different.
Yet, there was a bit of notoriety, naturally, when New England chose the 6-foot-3, 230-pound place-kicker in the fifth round since it made Rohrwasser the first specialist selected in the 2020 NFL draft.
Unfortunately for Rohrwasser, however, the notoriety didn’t end there. Shortly after the Patriots selected him with the No. 159 choice, photographs from his two-year career at Marshall began circulating on social media.
That’s when the notoriety hit the fan.
A noticeable tattoo on Rohrwasser’s arm caught more than a few people’s attention. That’s because the tattoo was a symbol for the “Three Percenters,” which is identified as an “anti-government” group.
According to a story in The Boston Globe, the Anti-Defamation League describes the “Three Percenters” as a “wing of the militia movement.” It apparently has become popular among anti-government extremists.
All of this took Rohrwasser completely by surprise, of course.
“I got that tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military,” he explained during a conference call with Patriots’ media members. “I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time. Obviously, it’s evolved into something that I do not want to represent.”
The more Rohrwasser learned about the “Three Percenters,” the less he liked the idea of having that tattoo.
“When I look back on it,” he was quoted, “I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body and it’s not something I ever want to represent. It will be covered.”
I must admit that I’ve seen some of Rohrwasser’s multiple, upper-body tattoos during interviews, but the “Three Percenters” ink didn’t draw my attention.
But other media?
Let’s just say, Rohrwasser can bid adieu to anonymity.