We couldn’t wait.
Not for a single more COVID-19 minute.
We wanted live sports coverage and, by gosh, we wanted it now. We’d watched enough Netflix. We’d watched enough HBO. We’d watched enough Prime Video.
I mean, how many times can I watch “The Natural”?
Enough is enough.
That’s why we were all so stoked, so hyped, so thrilled for the 2020 NFL draft.
After experiencing the end of live sports as we know it, we deserved a respite.
Just consider what we’d lost.
n The West Virginia high school basketball tournaments.
n The cancellation of college basketball conference tournaments.
n The end of March Madness.
n The postponing of Major League Baseball.
n The cancellation of high school spring sports.
The needle on our gauge of viewing live sports was sitting on empty. That’s why we needed the 2020 NFL draft to be a much-needed oasis in our veritable desert of live television.
That’s why sports fans couldn’t wait until 8 p.m. rolled around on Thursday. We were slobbering all over the place like a pack of Pavlov’s dogs, waiting to hear the special sound.
Everybody knows the one.
“Da-da-dum, da-da-dum.”
Then, it happened.
ESPN dropped the ball on the 2020 NFL draft. Somewhere, Chris Berman should have stood up and shouted, “Fummmble!”
It was the last thing we expected. Instead of excitement, we got tedium. Lots and lots and lots of tedium.
The tipoff was when ESPN unveiled an army of analysts. There were seven. That’s right, seven. There were four at every other NFL draft. But now, for some inexplicable reason, ESPN saw the need for seven.
They saw wrong.
The result was analysis ad nauseum.
There would have been less analysis at a psychiatric convention.
That’s why it took an hour — I repeat, an hour — for ESPN to announce the first five picks of the draft. That’s ridiculous. The seven analysts were too busy talking to announce the picks.
Sure, some of the analysts were all right. Trey Wingo is likeable, but he’s no captain of the ship. Louis Riddick was good. And, of course, there has to be Mel Kiper Jr. That’s particularly true since his young rival, Todd McShay, was absent because he has the coronavirus.
But the other four?
Useless.
All they did was detract from what we wanted to watch. Namely, the picks.
Oh, yeah, them.
We, the viewers, couldn’t find out who the next pick was until all seven analysts had weighed in on the previous selection. Next, a few commercials aired. Then, somebody sang “Lean On Me” … again.
And then, finally, Wingo would say, “I think the pick is in,” although we had been watching “THE PICK IS IN” notice on the left side of the television screen for about 10 minutes.
Even John Madden would have found it, well, maddening.
Of course, ESPN would counter my analysis by pointing to the 15.6 million viewers who tuned in, making the 2020 edition the most watched NFL draft telecast in history.
But that just goes to show how thirsty, how hungry, how famished we were to see some semblance of live sports on television again.
Under the circumstances, the 2020 NFL draft should have been much, much, much better. We were depending on it to be better. Instead, we walked away in abject disappointment with rumbles of Michael Irvin’s rhetoric still ringing in our ears.
Anybody know which channel is showing “Slapshot”?