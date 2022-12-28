Nobody saw it coming.
Not me. Not you. Not even Marshall University basketball head coach Danny D’Antoni.
Nobody expected 7-foot teenager Micah Handlogten to be this good this soon.
On the contrary, initially D’Antoni expected to redshirt Handlogten for the 2022-23 season, play him sparingly in 2023-24, then hope he would be ready to play in 2024-25.
That was D’Antoni’s timetable, but it wasn’t Handlogten’s. Instead, the 7-1 (and still growing) true freshman added weight and strength during summer workouts and literally forced his way into the Thundering Herd’s starting lineup.
Thirteen non-conference games later, the precocious Handlogten is averaging 22 minutes of playing time, 11.0 rebounds and 7.5 points, has 21 assists, 14 steals and has blocked 34 shots (2.6 per game).
Not bad for a kid from Huntersvlle, North Carolina, who played at Southlake Christian Academy and didn’t celebrate his 19th birthday until Dec. 17, huh, Danny?
“We knew he’s long and could run,” said D’Antoni, “but I think the biggest surprise is his competitiveness and willingness to be physical. He is extremely competitive and he isn’t afraid to put his body out there. I think that is what surprised everybody.
“I call him my Clark Kent and Superman. When you are talking to him off the floor, he’s Clark Kent. And, then, all of a sudden, you get him on the floor and he becomes Superman.”
Indeed.
Handlogten already has registered four double-doubles with 14 rebounds and 14 points vs. Morehead State, 13 rebounds and 12 points vs. Chicago State, 13 rebounds and 12 points vs. Toledo and 13 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots vs. Glenville State.
Again, color D’Antoni surprised.
“My thought was that it was going to take him a year or two for the physicality,” said MU’s veteran coach. “But his hands are extremely strong. And if you watch, almost every scrum it could be going either way and two hands are going down there to get it. He comes out with it. His hands are strong and he’ll get it.”
Then there’s the second surprising aspect of Handlogten’s sudden impact.
“His physicality was No. 1,” said D’Antoni, “but the second big surprise is he has a great feel for the game.”
That’s surprising, considering his youth. But, then again, just about everything involving Handlogten has been surprising. That includes the fact that the true freshman clearly feels no intimidation.
“No,” said D’Antoni firmly. “None. And he has poise, so he doesn’t rush things. When he catches the ball or picks it up, he’ll look. He doesn’t feel pressure. If people get on him, he’ll just hold it out there, just hold his distance and make the play he wants to make.”
It will be Appalachian State’s turn to encounter Handlogten at 7 p.m. Thursday in Marshall’s first Sun Belt Conference game in the Cam Henderson Center. Will the Mountaineers be surprised? Of course. Who isn’t?
“He came out of the blue,” said D’Antoni. “He played in a league where he was a giant among small people. And he had to be careful about playing physical because if he bumped somebody, he would knock them down and he would get fouls and be out of the game.
“So, he almost tiptoed. But now he’s with bigger guys who aren’t going to budge and now he can go.”
Now he can play full-blast.
“I think that’s what we’re seeing,” replied D’Antoni. “For the hype he came in with ...”
Which was none.
“That’s exactly right,” agreed D’Antoni. “He sure took that elevator straight from the bottom floor to the penthouse.”
And the best part about the precocious Handlogten?
There’s no end in sight.