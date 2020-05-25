Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are some sunny opinions.
n Social distancing in college football stadiums has become a much-discussed issue.
And rightfully so.
Since COVID-19 is changing the parameters in just about everything to do with sports, it comes as no surprise that attendance at college football games is a hot topic.
For example, Ohio State officials are talking about limiting attendance at home games in “The Shoe” to a minimum of 30 percent to a maximum of 50 percent. Considering Ohio Stadium’s capacity is 102,780 that is pretty darn serious.
Imagine Ohio State hosting Michigan during the 2020 season with the stadium half-empty.
How shocking would that look?
On a slightly smaller scale, imagine Oklahoma playing West Virginia University on November 7 at Mountaineer Field in Milan Puskar Stadium with only 30,000 fans sitting in the 60,000-seat stadium.
It could happen.
That got me thinking.
In the attendance-challenged world of Conference USA football how many of the league’s 14 members actually would have to be concerned about social distancing?
I mean, really?
Right off the ol’ Korean League bat, six C-USA schools jump to mind. Rice, UAB, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Middle Tennessee, UTEP and UTSA have nothing to be worried about. For most of their home games they could enact a “DD” policy.
Double-distancing.
Rice, for example, has a five-year average attendance of 19,770.40 fans in its 47,000-seat stadium for a capacity percentage of only 42.06 percent. Go ahead, Owls fans, stretch those legs.
Then, there’s UAB playing at cavernous, 72,000-seat Legion Field. It’s five-year attendance average was only 14,501.40 for 20.14 percent capacity. Pitch a tent and nobody would mind.
The real culprit, however, is FIU. I’ve attended games in the 20,000-seat stadium known as “The Cage” at least four times and never have seen it more than a quarter full. Yet, FIU officials claim a five-year figure of 14,821.40 for a ridiculously inflated 74.11 percent capacity.
Yeah, sure.
Nearby Florida Atlantic is a little more believable, but, again, social distancing never would be a problem. The 30,000-seat stadium averages 15,560.20 fans for 52.76 percent capacity.
And don’t forget the venerable 51,000-seat Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. The home of UTEP football averages a measly 21,658.60 for only 41.65 percent capacity. Sombreros are welcome.
Then, there’s Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders’ Floyd Stadium is a nice venue with 30,788 seats, but struggles mightily to compete with SEC football. It averaged 16,611.60 for a 53.59 percent capacity.
Now, to be fair, I must admit FIU isn’t the only Conference USA school pulling the attendance wool over our eyes. UTSA does it, too. The Roadrunners play in the 64,000-seat Alamodome, which was designed as an NFL stadium and has an upper deck.
Except when UTSA plays there.
The entire upper deck is covered, which explains why UTSA’s average of 24,230.60 fans is called 66.24 percent capacity.
As for Marshall, the Thundering Herd’s average is 24,851.40, but attendance has been on a three-year slide. That puts Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 65.37 percent capacity.
Marshall, North Texas (19,699.40 fans, 63.86 percent capacity) and Southern Miss (24,597.60 fans, 68.33 percent capacity) have just about enough room during most games for social distancing.
The ones who don’t are Old Dominion, Charlotte, Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky.
The Monarchs old, archaic stadium held only 20,118, which led to 99.52 percent capacity. It’s not going to change much with ODU’s new stadium because it’s going to seat only 22,130.
It’s a similar scenario at Charlotte. The 49ers are at 85.8 percent capacity with 13,139.20 fans because Jerry Richardson Stadium seats only 15,314.
LA Tech’s “The Joe” – the only current C-USA stadium I haven’t visited – is more legit. It averages 21,868.60 fans for 76.57 percent capacity in the 28,562-seat stadium.
Finally, there’s Western Kentucky, which also benefits from a small venue – 22,000-seat L.T. Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers average 16,381.60 fans for 74.08 percent capacity.
In the final analysis, since only six of Conference USA’s 14 members even average 20,000 fans, it appears the league will have no problem adhering to coronavirus pandemic protocols.
So, social-distance your tailgates off, fans.