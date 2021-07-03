On today -- of all days -- we should embrace our freedom.
The freedom to live our lives with few constraints other than the norms of society. The freedom to go where we want and when we want with whomever we want. The freedom to enjoy our leisure time, our hobbies and our pastimes.
Basically, all the freedoms we didn’t have this time a year ago.
That’s what we need to remember.
A year ago wasn’t a happy time for any of us. Did we truly get to enjoy the Fourth of July? No. There was no “Dawg Dazzle.” There were no fireworks of any kind.
There was no fun.
And it felt so very out of place because the Fourth of July is supposed to be all about fun. It is supposed to be about fireworks and grilling out and pool parties and getting together with friends and loved ones.
I remember my parents always taking me and my sister to Camden Park every Fourth of July to watch the fireworks display. What fond memories those are.
The unfortunate part is we weren’t making any fond memories this time last year. Instead, we were hunkered down, sequestered and staying home because the COVID-19 pandemic.
Did it feel like we had lost our freedom?
Of course it did. And the most frustrating part of all was that we lost it through no fault of our own. It just happened. And we couldn’t do anything about it other than wear a mask everywhere we went and take precautions we never even had thought of taking before.
No, there was no fun on last year’s Fourth of July.
That’s why we should appreciate this Independence Day so very much.
A year ago, we were lamenting the lack of an NCAA basketball tournament, lack of state high school basketball tournaments, lack of prep baseball and softball tournaments, lack of Major League Baseball as we know it.
We were suffering from a lack of sports, in general.
Yes, there were football and basketball seasons at West Virginia University and Marshall University. But only a limited number of fans could attend and they had to wear masks.
They were seasons we never will forget.
Nor should we.
That’s the point.
Now, Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium and Joan C. Edwards Stadium will be opened to capacity. The only required masks will be face masks on players’ helmets.
Isn’t it fun to laugh again? We didn’t laugh enough last year because it was no laughing matter.
But now?
We’ve got sports back. We’ve got our leisure time activities back. Most of all, we’ve got our lives back. And doesn’t that feel good?
So don’t forget to embrace our freedom on this Fourth of July, this Independence Day. Yet, don’t forget to remember how we felt this time last year because it makes us appreciate the present just that much more.
Normalcy never felt so good.