Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday.
Here are the steamy-hot opinions du jour.
- Want to paint college football by the numbers?
Thanks to CBS Sports’ preseason list of the top 131 FBS programs, we can. And guess what. The findings are quite compelling.
For example, in the Big 12 rankings, West Virginia University was among the bottom-feeders, ranked all the way down at No. 66. Only two other Big 12 schools were ranked lower — Texas Tech at No. 68 and Kansas at No. 102.
That is both disturbing and dismaying.
Otherwise, Oklahoma was the top-ranked Big 12 school at No. 7. The Sooners were joined in the top 10 by Baylor at No. 10. Next, Oklahoma State is 13, followed by Texas at 29, Kansas State at 37, Iowa State at 43 and TCU at 60.
As for Marshall University football fans, they will find the comparison between their new league — the Sun Belt Conference — and their old league — Conference USA — quite compelling.
For example, C-USA’s FIU is ranked 130th out of the 131 FBS schools — next to lowest. What’s worse, new Conference USA member New Mexico State is ranked No. 129. So, C-USA has two of the three bottom-feeders in the FBS.
How embarrassing.
In fact, three C-USA members are behind the Sun Belt’s lowest-ranked schools — Georgia Southern at No. 119 and James Madison at No. 118. Then, it’s back to C-USA with Louisiana Tech at No. 121 and Middle Tennessee at 112.
The Sun Belt’s Southern Miss (No. 108) and Old Dominion (No. 105) are also among the 31 lowest-ranked schools. Following them are Arkansas State (99), Troy (95) and South Alabama (92).
Conference USA managed a small comeback with UTEP at No. 85, Western Kentucky at 77 and Liberty at 74 as the league’s top three ranked schools.
Next came the Sun Belt’s top five of No. 80 Georgia State, No. 76 Marshall, No. 61 Louisiana, No. 42 Appalachian State and No. 36 Coastal Carolina.
So, obviously, the gap separating the Sun Belt from Conference USA is an absolute abyss.
- It’s called “coach speak.”
That’s the language a football coach uses when he wants to dodge issues and beat around the proverbial bush.
Second-year Marshall head coach Charles Huff is a master of it. For example, ask him who the Thundering Herd’s starting quarterback will be and he turns into “Charlie Waffles.”
Yet, it’s glaringly obvious that veteran Henry Colombi is going to be the starting QB. I know it. You know it. Everybody knows it. Colombi is the only quarterback on the roster with any real experience.
But Huff persists with his charade.
“Henry has played a lot of football and been through training camps,” said Huff after practice on Saturday. “But he hasn’t been through our training camp.”
What Colombi has been through is 24 games at Utah State and Texas Tech, where he completed 257 of 383 passes (.671) for 2,816 yards with 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 280 yards and five TDs on 133 carries.
The other four quarterbacks on MU’s roster have combined to complete three of six passes for 46 yards in two games.
I rest my case.