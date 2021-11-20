Most collegiate basketball teams have five starters.
Except Marshall University.
It has six.
I know, I know.
No team can have more than five players on the floor at any given moment. That’s a hard and fast rule. But does the Thundering Herd have six starters?
You betcha.
It would be a disservice to Obinna Anochili-Killen to call him anything other than a starter. A sixth starter, perhaps, but a starter all the same.
Right, Danny D’Antoni?
“There’s no question about that,” said Marshall’s veteran coach emphatically. “He’s playing extremely well.”
So well that the 6-foot-8, 220-pound sophomore is playing starter’s minutes by averaging 23.0 minutes of playing time.
Guess what. That ranks Anochili-Killen fourth on the team in minutes played.
Any way it is examined, any way it is sliced or diced, any way it is diagrammed, that makes Anochili-Killen Marshall’s “sixth starter.”
That’s why he is playing starter’s minutes.
“Yeah, and he will,” said D’Antoni. “We’re still working our ball club as to who and when and how the rotations are going to be.”
But one thing is certain: Anochili-Killen is going to be a major part of the rotations. I mean, just look at what he has done in Marshall’s first three games. Anochili-Killen is averaging 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 blocked shots and 1.0 steals. He also is shooting 63.6% (14 of 22) from the floor and 87.5% from the free-throw line (7 of 8).
He ranks No. 3 on the team in scoring behind only Taevion Kinsey (17.7 points per game) and Darius George (13.7). He is No. 2 in both field goal percentage and free throw percentage and No. 1 in rebounding at 7.7 per game.
And I saved the best for last.
Anochili-Killen’s 12 blocked shots are more rejects than the rest of Marshall’s team combined.
There’s impressive, and then there’s that.
And remember, he’s just a true sophomore. Anochili-Killen isn’t going to do anything but get better and better and better.
Right, Danny?
“He’s getting a better feel for the game,” said D’Antoni. “He’s getting around people. And he’s starting to understand how to play and the intensity that you’ve got to play with.”
Equally important, Anochili-Killen brings energy, effort and passion to every performance.
“Obinna and George,” said D’Antoni with a knowing grin, “are going to give you the juice.”
That’s precisely what Marshall will need at 4 p.m. Sunday when it hosts Jackson State in the Cam Henderson Center. After a tough 67-65 loss to Campbell in the Herd’s most recent outing on Thursday, Marshall certainly needs to get back on track.
So what did D’Antoni tell his team?
“Same as I did for the last 50 years,” he said matter-of-factly. “Let’s go back out and get better and suit ’em up again. It’s a long season. One win or one loss, this early? We’ve just got to get better as a ball club.
“We have to have some people step up. If you’re a lead horse, you’ve got to play like a lead horse, so we’ll find out what they’ve got in them. I’ve got full faith and confidence it will happen. It’s just a matter of time.”
Except for Anochili-Killen.
As Marshall’s sixth starter, his time is now.