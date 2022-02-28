Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
n The quality of officiating has reached an all-time low in the collegiate and professional ranks.
That is across the board whether the sport is basketball, football or baseball. I mean, can anybody remember when there was more controversy in games? I can’t.
And most of the time it involves officiating.
Ask iconic West Virginia University basketball coach Bob Huggins about leading scorer Taz Sherman getting struck in the head by an elbow during a loss at Baylor. It resulted in a concussion that made the senior guard miss the Mountaineers’ next game.
There wasn’t a foul called.
Then there’s Marshall University’s recent game in Middle Tennessee’s Murphy Center. The Thundering Herd lost 74-65 as the Blue Raiders went 32 for 35 from the foul line while Marshall was a meager 11 for 12 on free throws.
If that disparity seems ridiculous, it’s only because it was. In fact, Marshall didn’t have a single foul shot attempt in the entire first half, yet the Herd still led 27-24.
The one-sided officiating didn’t stop in the second half, either. Middle Tennessee attempted 16 free throws before Andrew Taylor finally attempted the Herd’s first foul shot of the game with 12:08 remaining, hitting a pair of free throws.
Yet MU went nearly another seven minutes before it attempted another foul shot. Finally, with 5:27 left to play, Marshall made two more foul shots. The disparity by then was 23-4 in favor of the homestanding Blue Raiders.
But somehow, some way, Marshall still found a way to tie the score, 61-61, with only 1:19 remaining. That’s when the officiating crew really descended to the occasion.
With just 13 seconds on the clock, Marshall’s Mike Beyers dived and clearly had the ball tied up for what should have been a jump ball while lying on the floor in front of MU’s bench. But, instead, the officials called a foul on the Herd’s Darius George.
That resulted in an uproar from Marshall’s reserve players, which led to a technical foul on MU’s bench. The result was a pair of Middle Tennessee players combined to make four consecutive foul shots to win the game 74-65.
Simply put, it’s pretty darned difficult to win a conference road game when the home team attempts 23 more foul shots than the visitors and outscores the visitors by 22 points at the foul line.
That’s a travesty. The officiating crew of Tyler Kumpf, Bret Smith and Darron George should be reprimanded. But somehow I just don’t see that happening.
Considering Marshall is in the midst of a legal battle to leave Conference USA and join the Sun Belt, it’s difficult to imagine C-USA bothering to even lift a finger on Marshall’s behalf.
What a wonderful commentary.
Remember when the word “sportsmanship” actually meant something?
n Call this a Marshall merry-go-round.
Herd head football coach Charles Huff lost special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer to Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss during the offseason. Then Kiffin inexplicably lost Springer to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
So what’s a coach to do?
Kiffin promptly hired former Marshall kicker Marty Biagi from his job as Purdue’s special teams coordinator.
Keep an eye on Biagi. He’s on the fast track to be a head coach some day.