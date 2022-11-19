Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kansas State West Virginia Football

West Virginia coach Neal Brown signals during a time out during the second half of the Mountaineers' loss to Kansas State Saturday in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- Turn out the lights.

Everybody knows what comes next.

Tags