"Old friends, sat on their park benches like bookends."
Those lyrics from Simon & Garfunkel weren’t written about Allen Osborne and Mick Price, but they could have been and, perhaps, should have been.
That’s because they describe the veteran Poca High School and Ravenswood High School boys basketball head coaches to perfection. Just look at the numbers.
Price has coached for 44 years and has 719 wins and two state championships. Osborne has coached for 42 years and has 705 wins and also two state championships.
Together, Price and Osborne have an astronomical 1,424 victories.
But, perhaps, their greatest victory?
They are as staunch of friends off the court as they are fierce competitors on the hardwood.
That speaks volumes.
"He's a great coach,” said Osborne of his longtime friend. “I think we coach a lot the same. We're more on the court, play good defense, take good shots and take care of the ball.
"Off the court, we're concerned about our kids academically ... what they do with their lives and making better people out of them. I have nothing but respect for Mick Price.”
After all, they’ve “only” been coaching against each other for 42 years.
"We go back a long time,” said Osborne. “He's a special guy. That's like this team here. I've kind of watched him over the last couple of years and they just get better and better and better. And they'll be good again next year.
“He's a good coach. He's a good man, too. I have nothing but respect for him."
Even after losing 60-32 to Poca in the Class AA semifinals of the 108th state boys tournament here Friday in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Price had nothing but compliments for his old friend/adversary.
"He was at Poca my first year when I was at Ravenswood -- 1979,” remembered Price. “You know what he's going to do. He's a defensive man first. He's from the Bobby Knight tree. He plays that pack-line defense and he believes in it. He makes his kids believe in it and they've always been like that."
That’s what makes this neighboring county rivalry so tenacious.
"We've had some donnybrooks of games over the years,” said Price, “but you know we've competed against each other and when we've played against each other we've always had a relationship personally.
"He and I have always hit it off. I've run stuff by him that I wouldn't even ask anybody else. And we talk about situations with kids or parents over the years that coaches face. I've talked about many things like that.”
Both veteran coaches use each other as sounding boards.
"It's good to have somebody like that,” said Price. “I appreciate him. He's a good dude and I'm happy for his successes. I just don't want his successes to be against Ravenswood."
But at the end of the day?
“If I have to lose a game,” said Osborne, “I want it to be to Mick.”
It comes as no surprise that Price has the same sentiment.
“You know how we feel about each other,” he said. “That's the sentiment exactly between both of us. I told him at the end of the game, 'Coach, I hope you win it.' And he's in a position to do that."
Old friends and bookends.
That’s what Osborne and Price are.