Want a portrait of West Virginia University’s six-game losing streak?
Let’s paint by numbers.
The Mountaineers’ average loss during this slide is 78.3 to 66.5, nearly a 12-point margin. What’s worse is 44.8 of WVU’s points are coming from the perimeter. A mere 21.7 points are from in the paint.
Along those same lines, WVU is averaging only 30.2 rebounds during the current skid.
What makes matters even more troublesome is one of the Mountaineers’ worst performances in the paint occurred against Texas Tech. WVU managed only 16 points and 29 rebounds during a 78-65 defeat, while Texas Tech grabbed 39 rebounds and scored 30 points in the lane.
Well, guess who the Mountaineers play at 2 p.m. Saturday in the WVU Coliseum. Who else? Those same Red Raiders.
And the same problems in the paint still persist.
Why?
It’s very simple. WVU’s post players aren’t good enough. They aren’t big enough, mean enough or tough enough, either. And that’s a very bad combination.
The Mountaineers’ post players include 6-foot-8 Pauly Paulicap, 6-9 Dimon Carrigan and let’s throw Gabe Osabuohien in there, too, although WVU coach Bob Huggins insists he’s only 6-4 or 6-5.
Let’s add 6-10 freshman Seny N’diaye to the list since he played in two of the six games. But there’s no point to include Isaiah Cottrell since he spends more time on the perimeter than in the paint.
Now, here are the problems.
The undersized Osabuohien plays incredibly hard, but at the end of the day he’s still averaging only 6.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting just 41.4% from the field and 46.2% at the foul line during this six-game losing streak.
Carrigan?
The FIU transfer has blocked six shots, but he has committed 14 fouls. He is averaging 0.8 points and 2.3 rebounds during 10.8 minutes of playing time per game during the losing streak.
Then there’s Paulicap. He seems to go in and out of the doghouse. In consecutive games, Paulicap logged 18 and 13 minutes. But in WVU’s last two losses, his playing time has diminished to five minutes and three minutes. Paulicap averages 1.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and has committed 15 fouls.
And don’t forget N’diaye. He has played five minutes in two games with one blocked shot and two fouls.
Yet, he is a straw Huggins has been forced to clutch.
"I played Seny in practice [Sunday] more than I've ever played him,” said Huggins, early during the losing streak. “We've got to do something because obviously what we're doing isn't working."
It still isn’t working.
During the six-game losing streak, WVU’s post players have combined to average only 12.5 points and 9.0 rebounds, while shooting 40.9% from the floor and 46.9% at the foul line. The corps has blocked 12 shots, but committed 8.8 fouls per game.
That simply isn’t good enough.
Just ask Huggins.
"I've got to go to where our strength is and our strength is on the perimeter,” said WVU’s veteran coach. “With JB [Jalen Bridges], Taz [Sherman] and Sean [McNeil], that's our strength. I wish we could score close. The best way to stop the bleeding is to throw it close.”
Indeed, it is.
But close is no cigar with WVU’s post players.