Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are some rainy-day opinions.
n Football coaching is an inherently impatient profession.
That’s particularly true in college football. Head coaches consistently want everything done yesterday. It’s as if the clock is always ticking and coaches habitually are running at least 15 minutes late.
Take last Saturday, for example.
Both West Virginia University and Marshall University -- the only two FBS programs in the Mountain State -- held their first full-contact, officiated scrimmages of training camp.
The results?
Oh, so predictable.
It almost seemed like Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and new Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff were reading from the same teleprompter during their post-scrimmage press conferences.
“Energy was good,” said Brown in Morgantown, “we’ve got to continue to be a more disciplined team. A lot of penalties today by the [officiating] crew …”
And Huff?
“Way too many penalties on both sides of the ball,” he said in Huntington. “Those are the things that get you beat. You’re going to give the other team 75, 80, 100 yards, it’s going to be hard to win.”
Penalties appear to be a football coach’s pet peeve. Nothing seems to get under their skin quicker. Well, except maybe turnovers, such as interceptions and fumbles.
The next comments in common? There never is enough time to prepare.
“Today after the scrimmage,” said WVU’s Brown on Saturday, “I told them, ‘The good news is we have three weeks — but the clock is ticking. …
“So it’s urgent and that means right now. We’ve got to get better right now. We have to fix procedure penalties right now. We have to tackle better right now. We have to communicate better in the secondary right now.”
Huff voiced a similar sense of urgency.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” said MU’s new head coach on Saturday. “We don’t have enough guys right now that fully understand the standard to play to consistently. It gets hot, they get more than one rep, they get three or four reps in a row and then they go haywire.”
Get the drift?
The term “coachspeak” is consistently common in the month of August. The topics are the same. The concerns are the same. Even the sense of having too much to do in too little time is the same.
And it never changes, year after year.
The irony is no sport practices more often for fewer games than college football, yet coaches still feel like they never have enough time to prepare.
Stay tuned for round two when WVU and Marshall each scrimmage again this Saturday.
n They are called legacies.
Every college has them and, yes, that includes WVU and Marshall.
The Herd has a commitment from quarterback Cole Pennington, whose father, Chad, was an enormous star at Marshall. MU also has a commitment from wideout Cam Pedro, whose dad, Glenn, was a bruising running back for the Herd.
Meanwhile at WVU, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jalen Thornton is the son of former Mountaineer star defensive tackle John Thornton, who enjoyed a 10-year NFL career.
But wait, there’s more.
Xayvion Bradshaw, 6-0, 185-pound wide receiver from Graham High School in Bluefield, Virginia, has narrowed his list of schools to Virginia, Purdue, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Toledo and, yes, WVU.
He is, of course, the son of former Marshall star running back Ahmad Bradshaw, who was a two-time Super Bowl winner.
Good genes, huh?
n And finally …
Here’s proof of how badly the Sun Belt Conference has left the Mid-American Conference, Conference USA and Mountain West behind in the Group of Five.
In the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll, Sun Belt members Coastal Carolina (No. 22) and Louisiana-Lafayette (No. 23) were ranked. The only other ranked G5 school was Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference at No. 8.
Enough said.