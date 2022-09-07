Why did Henry Colombi transfer to Marshall University?
One of the main factors was because Notre Dame is on the Thundering Herd’s 2022 schedule.
“I saw it immediately," said the 6-foot-3, 220-pound transfer quarterback. “As I was going through a recruiting process, I looked at every school and who they were playing. Being an older guy and being in bigger stadiums ... that's one of the reasons why I came here.
"I mean, this is a really big game for me and it's a really big game for the whole team."
Indeed, it is.
When Marshall visits South Bend, Indiana, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to take on Notre Dame, it will be one of the bigger games in MU history.
So, is it any wonder a date against the Fighting Irish was quite the drawing card for Colombi?
"Absolutely,” said the Texas Tech transfer. “It gives us an opportunity to compete against one of the best teams in the country, which is all you can ask for."
It also provides a great opportunity for Colombi as an individual. What player doesn’t dream of a matchup with Notre Dame?
"Exactly,” said Colombi. “You want to compete at the end of the day. And you want to compete against the best. That helps me. It helps the team. It honestly prepares us for the Sun Belt Conference, too."
Of course it does.
But in the meantime, the fact remains that the vast majority of Marshall’s players never have been in a setting like they will experience at Notre Dame. The Gold Dome can be a bit intimidating, after all.
So, what advice does a veteran of big arenas such as Colombi give teammates, who might be a little wide-eyed?
"I think it's a little bit of both,” he said. “You soak in the moment. And, obviously, you don't ever want to take that away from anyone -- being able to experience a stadium like Notre Dame. You want to take that in the pre-game.
"Once the pre-game is over, it's about us. We take that in and we focus on us. It's about our offense, about our defense. It's kind of minimizing the crowd and minimizing the helmets [Notre Dame's famous gold helmets] and everything."
Easier said than done.
After all, it IS Notre Dame. And there’s no other school in the country that possesses the heritage, the folklore, the legendary figures that are part and parcel in the history of the Fighting Irish.
That fact isn’t lost on Colombi.
"I think of a prestigious school,” he said. “I think of it being legendary. Obviously, it's the Irish and everything that comes with it. I never thought when I was coming out of high school that I would be able to get to play there, so I'm really excited."
At the end of the day, that’s the tell-tale equation.
Just how many players in college football get the opportunity to play at Notre Dame?
"Exactly,” said Colombi emphatically. “It's a select few. I'm glad that down the road I can share with people what I got to experience."
For Marshall’s players, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.