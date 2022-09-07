Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi (3) breaks free from a tackle attempt against Norfolk State.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

Why did Henry Colombi transfer to Marshall University?

One of the main factors was because Notre Dame is on the Thundering Herd’s 2022 schedule.