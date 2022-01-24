Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Have opinions, will travel.
n There are two sides to the transfer portal.
There is the side where a school picks up transfers. Then there’s the side where a school loses transfers. It’s the give and take of the transfer portal.
West Virginia University is a prime example.
The Mountaineers picked up basketball transfers such as 6-foot-8 post player Pauly Paulicap, 6-9 center Dimon Carrigan and 6-1 point guard Malik Curry. Paulicap is averaging 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds with 16 blocked shots. Carrigan averages 2.0 points, 3.1 rebounds with 18 blocked shots. And Curry averages 8.7 points off the bench.
Then there is the other side of the ledger.
The Mountaineers lost 6-9 power forward Oscar Tshiebwe to Kentucky, 6-7 small forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. to Washington and 6-0 point guard Jordan McCabe to UNLV.
Well, guess what?
All three are really prospering.
Tshiebwe has become the best rebounder in college basketball, averaging 14.8 boards. The junior also averages 16.1 points, has a .616 shooting percentage and averages 29.4 minutes of playing time.
Furthermore, during a home game in Rupp Arena on Dec. 22, Tshiebwe grabbed a school-record 28 rebounds against Western Kentucky.
As for Matthews, he is averaging 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while playing 32.3 minutes per game for the Huskies. And McCabe is averaging 5.9 points and 4.7 assists in 29.6 minutes of playing time for the Runnin’ Rebels.
It’s easy to see the Mountaineers got the extremely short end of this transfer portal trade. It wasn’t even close.
Then there’s Marshall University. The Thundering Herd didn’t bring in any new players from the transfer portal, but it did lose a pair of veteran starters in point guard Jarrod West and forward Jannson Williams.
Williams has played in only 15 games due to sickness and injuries, but the 6-9 shooter is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while playing 23.2 minutes per game. He has connected on 26 of 74 three-pointers for a .351 percentage.
Meanwhile, at Louisville, West was voted team captain and the 5-11 point guard is averaging 6.4 points and 3.2 assists in 28.0 minutes per game.
Long story short?
Marshall misses both West and Williams significantly. The Herd certainly could use Williams’ 3-point shooting considering Marshall is struggling mightily from behind the arc. The Herd is a poor 126 of 476 on 3-pointers for a shooting percentage of only .265.
As for West, Marshall misses him far more than it ever expected. The way he steadied the team, the way he controlled the pace, the way he played such air-tight defense … all those easy-to-overlook factors suddenly have been in the spotlight during the Herd’s nine-game losing streak.
So, in the final analysis, neither WVU nor Marshall fared well in the transfer portal.
And it shows in their performances.
n Remember Lou Anarumo?
The former Marshall secondary coach is suddenly on the fast track. After spending 2001-03 with the Herd, Anarumo was the Miami Dolphins secondary coach in 2012-2017 and served as the Dolphins interim defensive coordinator in 2015.
Next, he was the New York Giants’ defensive backfield coach in 2018 (remember that, it will be important later) and has been the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator since 2019.
And now?
Anarumo is interviewing for the New York Giants’ head coaching job, according to Cincyjungle.com.
Good luck, Louie.