Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n Who has been worse?
Is it the Secondary School Activities Commission, which has managed to turn the annual state high school football playoffs into a color-coded Judy Garland song?
Or is it the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic basketball tournament that just can’t seem to figure out who West Virginia University’s opening-round opponent will be?
What a toss-up.
Anybody got a quarter?
It is heads, so that means the SSAC loses in this scenario. And rightfully so. The governing body is so dependent on West Virginia’s color-coded COVID-19 map, the playoffs have descended into bedlam.
Color me fed up.
Everything depends on whether a county is deemed green, yellow, gold, orange or red. The latter two are the worst. And way too many counties in the Mountain State are falling into the orange and red categories.
As a result, the system has wreaked havoc with the playoffs. So far, only 21 of the scheduled 36 playoff games have been played.
The casualties are notable. Martinsburg, four-time defending Class AAA championship, didn’t even get to take a snap in defense of its title. Spring Valley, which halted Martinsburg’s regular-season winning streak, also was eliminated without playing a game.
Now, take this weekend’s Class AAA semifinals into consideration. No. 1 Cabell Midland is based in orange-coded Cabell County, which means the county has to improve to gold or the Knights will be out of the playoffs without playing a game.
In the other semifinal, South Charleston is home to Musselman, but the Berkeley County-based school has to improve from red to orange to gold this week before the game can be played.
Good luck with that.
After what happened to Spring Mills last Saturday, which was a crime to treat young people so thoughtlessly, this entire event should be shut down.
That’s why I believe Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess offered the quintessential comment on this color-coded travesty.
“There’s been more teams who have lost to a map,” said Dingess, “than have lost on the field for the Class AAA playoffs.”
He nailed it.
These mock playoffs never should have started. And they certainly shouldn’t be completed.
So, cue the Judy Garland vocal.
Nothing would be more appropriate than listening to her rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”
n Now, let’s return to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Well, for starters, the name of this tournament, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, should have been changed from “Crossover Classic” to “Turnover Classic.”
It certainly would be appropriate because, from WVU’s standpoint, that’s all that has happened.
Just ask WVU coach Bob Huggins.
For weeks he and his staff scouted Texas A&M as the Mountaineers’ announced opponent. But then, just one week before a game scheduled at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, WVU’s foe was switched to Northern Iowa.
So, the staff started work on UNI.
Uh, not so fast.
On Sunday, WVU’s opponent was changed yet again. Now, the Mountaineers are scheduled to play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (I swear I’m not making that up) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Imagine what the answer would be if I asked Crossover Classic organizers, “Who’s on first?”