There are lots and lots of “All” teams.
All-County, All-Conference, All-State, All-American … all, all, all.
Well, move over all you “Alls” because a new all-team is debuting.
Introducing “All-Chuck.”
After 48 years of covering and watching high school basketball in the great state of West Virginia and nearly a month of being bored into Netflix oblivion due to the coronavirus pandemic, I am unveiling my “All-Chuck” team.
First Team
Small forward — Mark Cline, Williamson: He always was a phenom. Cline was an AAU All-American at the age of 12 after leading the West Virginia squad to a national championship. And he just kept getting taller (6-foot-7), better and more talented at Williamson High School and Wake Forest.
Power forward — Jimmy Miller, Princeton: The 6-8 center nearly singlehandedly led the Tigers to a Class AAA state championship. Then he went to the University of Virginia, where he was selected NCAA East Regional MVP. He was a magician on and off the court.
Center — Patrick Patterson, Huntington: This 6-8 big man is an even better person than he is player. That’s saying a lot considering Patterson still is playing in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Shooting guard — Randy Moss, DuPont: Perhaps football was this wunderkind’s best sport, but could he have played NBA basketball and been a star? Oh yeah. Moss was simply that innately gifted. He could do anything in any sport at any time.
Point guard — Jason Williams, DuPont: This 6-1 point guard was to passing, ball-handling and on-court creativity what Picasso was to painting. Nobody ever had done the things Williams did routinely. He was one of a kind.
Second Team
Small forward — Mike Jones, Charleston: We called him “Twig.” He was as engaging personally as he was talented. Jones, who went on to play for Gale Catlett at Cincinnati, could play any position on the court. He was that athletic, yet that skilled.
Power forward — Maurice Robinson, Welch: They called this 6-7 big man “Tree.” And he was. He was like a mighty Oak on the block and in the paint. After high school, Robinson became a star at West Virginia University.
Center — Earl Jones, Mount Hope: The Mountain State never has seen a player like this 7-foot phenom. He was as talented as he was reticent. There was nothing Jones couldn’t do on a basketball court when he was motivated.
Shooting guard — Jeff Schneider, Washington Irving: This 6-4 guard from Clarksburg was shooting 3-pointers before there were 3-pointers. He got only two points for his long-range field goals, but Schneider also should have received style points.
Point guard — Bimbo Coles, Greenbrier East: The 6-1 ultra-athletic Coles was successful at every level — high school, Virginia Tech, 1988 U.S. Olympic team and NBA.
Third Team
Small forward — Tamar Slay, Woodrow Wilson: The 6-8 star from Beckley who went on to play at Marshall and had a 12-year pro basketball career is an even better person than he was player. That says it all.
Power forward — Russel Todd, Northfork: Despite winning six consecutive Class AA state championships, the Blue Demons produced only one major-college player — the 6-7 Todd. He went on to star at WVU and play in the NBA.
Center — Gay Elmore, South Charleston: The lanky 6-5 Elmore was the absolute master of the pick-and-roll and converting the 3-point play. He simply knew how to play the game, and proved that by becoming VMI’s all-time leading scorer.
Shooting guard — Jon Elmore, George Washington: As usual, the Elmores — father and son — are together again. It’s not exactly a surprise. They are the most prolific scoring father-son duo in NCAA history, and Jon holds Marshall’s records for points and assists.
Point guard — Marsalis Basey, Martinsburg: This mighty mite was a standout in high school and college (WVU) as a point guard, then played professional baseball. He stood only 5-8.
Coaches: Lou Romano, Jim Fout and Bob Schneider.