Why will a crowd of 14,000 squeeze into the WVU Coliseum Saturday night?
There are two reasons.
The primary enticement is Associated Press No. 3-ranked Kansas is coming to Morgantown. That’s an automatic sellout waiting to happen. There isn’t any basketball opponent Mountaineer fans would rather beat than the Jayhawks.
So, is there any chance of that happening?
As improbable as it appears, the answer is still – yes. Despite back-to-back Big 12 losses at Kansas State and Oklahoma State, despite playing the defending NCAA national champion, despite all the turnovers and missed foul shots in recent game … despite all that, the answer is still – yes.
That’s because the Mountaineers have the inexplicable distinction of possessing a 6-4 record vs. Kansas in the WVU Coliseum. I know, I know. There’s no rhyme or rationale for it, considering WVU is 0-10 at Kansas.
Yet, it’s reality.
Now, for the second reason.
Mountaineer fans also will attend to watch the antics of WVU’s Erik Stevenson. In the last two games, the 6-foot-4 guard has been assessed a technical foul in each game, fouled out of both games and enraged head coach Bob Huggins with his antics. Most notably, Stevenson earned a technical by grabbing his crotch while gesturing to former Oklahoma State star Marcus Smart, who was sitting court-side.
Suffice it to say, Huggins wasn’t amused.
On the contrary, he was irate.
"Erik got incredibly stupid again and basically cost us the game,” said Huggins on the MSN post-game radio show. “It cannot happen again. "I know for sure the next time it happens, he will no longer be a Mountaineer."
So, there it is.
Besides the allure of Kansas coming to town, fans will show up to see Stevenson. Will he be included in the starting lineup? Will he be assessed a third technical foul in three games? Will he be benched?
Nobody is saying.
So, perhaps, it’s a good idea to seek a voice of reason in the interim. Such as, senior transfer forward Tre Mitchell. How about it, Tre?
"Us, as a team, we have to come out ready,” said the 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward, who is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds. “We came out a little sluggish and got punched in the face. But I thought we responded well for a minute there.
"We obviously have some room to grow when it comes to starting off games, starting off halves the right way. Obviously, we can't miss as many free throws as we did. That's the second game in a row where the free-throw line cost us the game, really."
But what about Huggins’ dictum of having to make 100 free throws before leaving practice?
"I think it comes down to some guys' integrity,” said Mitchell. “Whether or not you make 100 shots before you leave the gym is up to you. In a sense, you can say you made 100 and not actually ... I personally don't know if dudes have ... I make all of mine every day.
"But that's regardless of turnovers and missed rotations ... it's called a free throw, for a reason. That's a crucial piece of the game. We make five or six more free throws, we win that game. It's just insane that it's an area where we're struggling right now."
Indeed.
Yet, it persists. As does dribbling, instead of passing.
“I think in the beginning we were chasing our own shots, individually,” said Mitchell. “But when we got to moving it around is when we got on the run. But it's a matter of sticking to it because, I think, we go on a run and, then, some dudes get excited and we do one-pass shots instead of sticking to what got us the run.”
That’s an astute analysis.
Which means now there’s a third reason to watch WVU vs. Kansas.