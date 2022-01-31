Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n Where is the fairness?
In college football, a true freshman can compete in four games during a 12-game season -- including a bowl game -- and still retain his redshirt status.
But in college basketball, if a true freshman plays one second of one game he loses his redshirt and it counts as a year of eligibility.
Again, where is the fairness?
"The only thing it gives you in basketball is you have a medical redshirt,” said veteran Marshall University head coach Danny D’Antoni. “If you only play a certain amount of minutes and there is an operation that keeps you from playing the rest of the season, you can recoup that year.
"But if you play without an injury situation or anything like that, you are done. That's it, one second and you are done. It looks to me like they should at least get one or two games."
How is that equitable?
“Someone would have to explain that one to me,” said D’Antoni.
If the NCAA won’t do anything about this issue, why doesn’t the National Association of Basketball Coaches lobby for it?
D’Antoni merely smiled at that query.
"Let me ask you,” he said. “How much pull does basketball really have in the overall thing when the No. 1 conference in the country this year, supposedly, in basketball is the Big 12 and they're dividing it all up to go football?
“And they did that in the ACC, too. The ACC was on top [in basketball] and they changed the whole scope of the ACC to fit football. And they were the No. 1 basketball conference in the country.
"And now the Big 12 is and they're going to break it up."
It speaks volumes. It also leaves no doubt who is the king of collegiate sports.
It’s football.
n Louie Anarumo is going to Super Bowl LVI.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ outstanding defensive coordinator punched his ticket with a stellar job of coaching Sunday during the second half of the Bengals’ 27-24 overtime win over Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.
Anarumo, who was Marshall’s secondary coach for three seasons under former head coach Bobby Pruett, limited the Chiefs to only 83 yards total offense and just three points after intermission.
His strategy?
Anarumo put a “spy” on Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and it helped limit Mahomes to only 55 yards on 8-of-18 passing with two interceptions during the second half and overtime period.
“They just had a spy on me, for the most part,” Mahomes told The Athletic, “and I’ve usually done a good job getting around that guy, but they had a good game plan. They were doing a lot of similar stuff in the first half, we were just executing at a higher level. They stayed with it. But I mean, I gotta be better.”
Not ‘til next season.
This was the second consecutive game that Anarumo’s defense shut down the usually prolific Chiefs after halftime. When they played on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati, the Bengals defense limited Kansas City to, again, only three points in the second half, beating the Chiefs 34-31.
So, Anarumo’s strategy held the Chiefs to only six points in four second-half quarters and an overtime period.
That’s strong.
Wonder what Louie has in store for the Rams?