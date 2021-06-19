You win some, you lose some.
Everybody is acquainted with that cliché.
Well, everybody except Hurricane High School’s baseball team.
The Redskins won their first game of the 2021 season, 7-3 against Huntington. Hurricane then traveled to Parkersburg South and lost 4-3 on April 15.
Now, 66 days and 30 games later, Hurricane hasn’t lost again.
Just how amazing is a 30-game winning streak in high school baseball?
"Oh, it has been a lot of fun,” said veteran Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin. “The guys are just a tight-knit group and they kind of bonded together. The goal is -- just like anybody else -- try to get better every day, and they've certainly done that.
“It has been a good journey to this point. We're looking forward, obviously, to the opportunity in the next tournament. Certainly it is a strong field and everybody has really successful programs. We're looking forward to the chance to compete."
The Redskins will get that opportunity at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they square off against long time rival St. Albans in the state tournament at Appalachian Power Park.
Intriguing, huh?
But what’s even more amazing is, oddly enough, winning 30 games in a row really hasn’t seemed to create any pressure on Sutphin and his Redskins.
"Oh, I agree with that,” he said. “And the truth is each tournament you play, whether it's the MSAC [Mountain State Athletic Conference], the sectional or the regional, it really doesn't matter. It just matters that you're in that particular situation.
"Whatever you have done to this point has given you that chance to keep going. But I agree about the winning streak not causing any pressure on us.”
What alleviated it?
The coronavirus pandemic.
“You know, 2020 was such a tough year,” said Sutphin. “To be honest, that was probably as good of a team as we've ever had. That team, top to bottom, we had 11 seniors. Tyler Cox and Austin Dearing and Lenny Washington and all those kids. We're talking about 2019, we go to the state tournament and we only had two seniors on the field. So we go into 2020 and we were as good as we've ever been.
"Then, losing that chance, just like everybody else did …”
That was the catalyst for Hurricane’s 30-game winning streak.
“I think this group was chomping at the bit to get their chance,” explained Sutphin. “And I think coming in they just really bought into the team concept with each other and playing for each other. They've really had that team bond and enjoyed the competition. This group is highly competitive. I mean, they like it when the game is on the line.”
One of the most interesting facets of the 30-game winning streak is everybody is talking about it except the Redskins. And don’t chalk it up to superstition. That’s simply not the case. Just ask Sutphin if he and the players ever talk about the streak.
"No,” he replied quickly. “I mean, not really. Truly, the one thing that they have bought into is that no matter what has happened -- before, last year, last week, last game -- really doesn't have anything to do with today. Unless you think it does.
“Sports are great. And, obviously, baseball is different because you play so much. So, it certainly lends itself to having a short memory -- good or bad -- and move on. This team has certainly done a good job of being able to do that and focus on whatever is going on right now."
Perhaps that’s why Hurricane’s players don’t feel pressure from the 30-game winning streak. It’s not a weight on their shoulders and certainly not an albatross around their necks.
They don't go out on the field thinking, "Ohmigosh, we've got to win today and keep our winning streak going." It's not their mind-set.
"I agree with that,” said Sutphin. “I believe it's really about the players. It's a player's game and how they feel. I don't think they put a lot of stock into the winning streak. I think it is really a tough thing to do. Not many teams can ever say that they won 30 in a row.
“But, certainly, I think you keep your eyes on the prize, so to speak. Whatever you have done to get yourself to this point, it just gives you the chance to reach your goals.”
Is one of Hurricane’s goals to increase the winning streak to 32 games? Of course. But that’s merely a convenient coincidence.
Bottom line?
Winning streaks are more for sports writers.