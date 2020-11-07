HUNTINGTON — Let’s call it what it was: a Rent-A-Win.
That’s what Marshall University’s 51-10 cakewalk victory over UMass before 11,711 fans in Joan C. Edwards Stadium amounted to Saturday.
UMass showed up, took a beating and limped back to Amherst, Massachusetts with a nice $100,000 check for its trouble.
Perhaps the amount was slightly higher, but that is basically the industry rate.
So what did the Thundering Herd get in return? Not nearly enough. Oh sure, Marshall remained undefeated, improving to 6-0. But that never was in doubt.
The question is what did this foregone conclusion of a win actually do for Marshall’s profile and standing in the FBS community?
Very little.
In fact, it actually may have hurt the Herd a bit.
I mean, was a win over a football program that has won one game in two seasons noteworthy? Not at all. UMass head coach Walt Bell had compiled a 1-12 record with the Minutemen, so what else could anyone expect.
Want to hear his mantra?
“We’ll play anybody, anytime, anywhere,” Bell says.
So, it’s a “Have Loss, Will Travel” sort of scenario. The unfortunate part is everyone knows it. Which means nobody gives any credence to a win over UMass.
Remember back in the old days of boxing when the heavyweight champ fought “the bum of the month” for a payday? UMass is the equivalent of that, football-wise.
In its first game of the season — a 41-0 loss at Georgia Southern — UMass had 19 true freshmen and three redshirt freshmen on its depth chart. A whopping 24 different players made their UMass debuts at Georgia Southern.
That’s why a win over the Minutemen is so meaningless.
Will it help the Herd in the Associated Press Top 25 poll or the Coaches Poll? It’s doubtful, particularly since UMass’ pedigree includes the inauspicious notoriety of being ranked No. 1 in CBS Sports’ “Bottom 25” last week.
That means the Minutemen were considered the worst FBS program in the country.
How does that enhance Marshall’s reputation? Obviously, it doesn’t. And that comes as no surprise, which is precisely why this game shouldn’t have been scheduled.
Booking one “sure win” is perfectly acceptable. Everybody does it. That’s why both Marshall and WVU opened the 2020 season with Eastern Kentucky.
But one patsy is enough, especially after a school has reached mid-season. A “Rent-A-Win” at this point of the season does nothing to enhance Marshall’s resume. If anything, it harms the Herd.
Particularly considering Marshall’s NCAA Strength of Schedule is already a poor No. 97 out of 127 FBS programs. In fact, Marshall’s SOS isn’t even the best in Conference USA. Florida Atlantic leads at No. 95.
Marshall is second in C-USA, but that means very little considering 10 of the 13 football-playing members are ranked No. 100 and below. In fact, North Texas, FIU, Rice and UTEP comprise the bottom four of the SOS rankings.
Those rankings do not lead to good bowl bids. Marshall should have learned that from the 2014 season.
But apparently not.
Even the normally ultra-intense Herd didn’t play nearly as hard as it did in the previous five games. It was obvious. Marshall didn’t play with emotion, showed little enthusiasm and was content with a workmanlike performance.
I have seen this MU team practice harder than it played Saturday.
That is the fallacy of booking “Rent-A-Win” games.