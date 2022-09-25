Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Troy 16, Marshall 7
n OFFENSE: F – It has been a long time since an MU offense was this inept. It was so impotent the Herd didn’t total 100 yards rushing or passing. Instead, MU was out-gained by a whopping 418-169 margin. That is very embarrassing. The reason? The offensive line got absolutely man-handled.
The Herd’s passing game was non-existent. Quarterback Henry Colombi completed only 8 of 13 passes for 49 yards and was sacked three times. Backup Cam Fancher was 3 of 7 passing for just 29 yards and lost three yards in seven carries. Troy made 11 tackles for loss and held MU to 1.9 yards per rush.
n DEFENSE: D – It didn’t fare much better than the offense. Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson completed 15 of 25 passes for 321 yards. MU’s pass defense got gashed. One Troy wideout had two catches for 121 yards and another had four receptions for 101 yards. MU’s defense was fortunate that Troy’s offense kept shooting itself in the foot.
n SPECIAL TEAMS: C- -- The good news is punter John McConnell dropped four kicks inside the 20-yard line. Also, Jayden Harrison had a 29-yard kickoff return. The bad news is place-kicked Rece Verhoff had a 34-yard field goal attempt blocked and Talik Keaton returned two punts for only six yards.
n COACHING: F – The offensive line couldn’t begin to protect the QBs and the staff didn’t come up with any answers. As a result, Colombi got terrorized and the offense was shutdown. The offense was so impotent it was forced to punt nine times. The adjustments were few and far between.
n OVERALL: F – MU was playing its third consecutive road game, but that’s no excuse. This game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score.
Chuck Landon grades the Mountaineers … WVU 33, Virginia Tech 10
n OFFENSE: B – It turned three would-be touchdowns into field goals. But WVU did roll up 421 yards of total offense. It also dropped 33 points on a pretty darned good Hokies defense.
n DEFENSE: A+ – It held Tech to a paltry 35 yards rushing. It also held the Hokies to only 2 of 10 third-down conversions and a measly 1.9 yards per rush. It amassed five quarterback hurries, three pass break-ups, three tackles for loss, one interception and one sack.
n SPECIAL TEAMS: A+ -- Place-kicker Casey Legg could have won this game by himself. He booted four field goals worth 12 points and three extra-points for a total of 15 points. That’s right, he out-scored Tech, 15-10.
n COACHING: A – This was an impressive performance, particularly in the second half. Neal Brown & Co. did a good job during a short week.
n OVERALL: A – The timing of this win over a long-standing rival couldn’t have been better. It’s precisely what the Mountaineers needed.