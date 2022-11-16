Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Taevion Kinsey didn’t have a clue.

The 6-foot-5 senior guard knew he had a really good game in Marshall University’s 91-65 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday night at the Cam Henderson Center.