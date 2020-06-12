It was inevitable.
In the wake of all the COVID-19 safety measures, precautions and regulations, it was strictly a matter of time until coaches got a bit perturbed.
Case in point?
Mike D’Antoni and John Harbaugh.
D’Antoni, former Marshall University basketball great who is head coach of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, is patient by nature. But as the resumption of the NBA season that was halted on March 11 lingered on and on, even D’Antoni got a little edgy.
“For the most part, I was doing OK,” D’Antoni told ESPN. “But these last couple of weeks, I started getting a little more anxious to get back.”
Anxious is the right word.
Next, D’Antoni’s anxiety climbed a notch when NBA commissioner Adam Silver made some less-than well-thought-out comments about older NBA coaches such as the 69-year-old D’Antoni.
“There are also people involved in this league,” Silver was quoted, “particularly some of the coaches who are obviously older people, and we also know people at any age who have underlying conditions are most vulnerable.
“So we are going to have to work through protocols that maybe, for example, certain coaches may not be able to be the bench coach. They may have to retain social distancing protocols. And maybe they can be in the front of a room, a locker room or a ballroom with a whiteboard. But when it comes to actual play, we’re not going to want them that close to players in order to protect them. So those are all issues that we are continuing to work through.”
That got D’Antoni’s attention in a big way.
“I guess they were thinking it could affect us a little bit more because of our age,” D’Antoni told ESPN. “But we would catch it at the same rate as any player would. If it’s not safe for us, then it’s not safe for them.
“I know the NBA is going to make it as safe as possible for everyone involved, but there’s no such thing as zero risk. I’m not worried about it because I don’t think [preventing older coaches from interacting with their players on the bench] will happen. I know Adam talked about that on TNT, but since then he’s walked it back pretty quick. I think he got a little ahead of himself.”
Indeed, he did.
But just to make sure, Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey also commented.
“Mike will be coaching our team,” Morey said. “It would be such a huge disadvantage to lose him. We would never stand for that. In fairness to the league, they set up a process whereby everyone will have to submit a medical record. I’m sure the doctors told them that some people over a certain age shouldn’t go.
“But Mike is in great health. He’s in better shape than some 40-year-old coaches we have. Besides, I think his dad [Lewis] lived to be 108 or something.”
D’Antoni, who is the younger brother of Marshall head basketball coach Danny D’Antoni, realizes he will have to undergo a medical review.
“I don’t have anything I know of,” he said. “At this age, I’m not sure I want to know. One of the things the coaches were talking about was high blood pressure might be something that could be flagged. Well, I don’t know one coach in the NBA who doesn’t have high blood pressure.”
There’s that trademark D’Antoni humor. And everybody thought Danny was the only funny one.
Meanwhile, nerves are getting frayed in the NFL, too.
“I’ve seen all the memos on that,” John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens head coach, told ESPN, “and to be quite honest with you, it’s impossible what they’re asking us to do. Humanly impossible.
“So, we’re going to do everything we can do. We’re going to space, we’re going to have masks. But, you know, it’s a communication sport. We have to be able to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice.”
Harbaugh simply thinks some of the safeguards are unrealistic.
“I’m pretty sure the huddle is not going to be 6-feet spaced,” Harbaugh was quoted. “Are guys going to shower one at a time all day? Are guys going to lift weights one at a time all day? These are things the league and the [players’ association] needs to get a handle on and needs to get agreed with some common sense so we can operate in a 13-hour day in training camp that they’re giving us and get our work done.
“That’s the one thing, you can tell by my voice, I’m a little frustrated with what I’m hearing there. And I think they need to get that pinned down a little better.”
Harbaugh and D’Antoni are both right.
As we all know, these are often exasperating times.