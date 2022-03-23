Saint Peter’s is the new darling of college basketball.
After single-handedly knocking the state of Kentucky out of the 2022 NCAA basketball tournament to advance to the Sweet 16, the sports world suddenly has discovered the private school from Jersey City, New Jersey.
Well, guess what?
They’re not telling Marshall University head coach Danny D’Antoni anything he didn’t already know. In fact, he’s the definition of “been there, done that.”
In one of the most memorable games in Thundering Herd history, Saint Peter’s defeated Marshall 102-93 in double-overtime, in the 1968 NIT.
But that’s merely the preface.
The real story was the shootout between Saint Peter’s Elnardo Webster and MU’s George Stone. The 6-foot-5 Webster won both the battle and the war by pouring in 51 points and grabbing 17 rebounds, while the 6-7 Stone scored 31 points.
D’Antoni still recalls the game vividly.
"I played like [expletive deleted],” said D’Antoni, choosing not to sugarcoat it. “I had 12 assists, but I think I was 1 for 10 shooting.
“See, they put four guards on me and every five minutes a different one would sub in. Every five minutes I would have a new guy on me and he would press me full-court the whole game. Everybody said they wore me down, but I just had a bad game.”
In a story about the game, Saint Peter’s coach Don Kennedy commented, “The big change was pressuring that little man [D’Antoni]. He was the important one to stop. He was taking the ball right through us, going by every one of the three men I had on him.”
Marshall and D’Antoni got their revenge later in 1968, however.
"The next year,” he said, “that same team came to Huntington and we played them at Marshall [the now-razed Memorial Field House] and I had 34 points against the same four dudes."
So, MU actually played Saint Peter's twice in 1968 -- once in the NIT and then in the third game of the 1968-69 season on Dec. 14. The Herd won the latter contest 107-94.
"The next year we beat them in Huntington and we weren't that good that year,” said D’Antoni.
The difference?
"They didn't have Webster,” said D’Antoni with a chuckle. “But we just busted our tails in that game. I think we were up by 18 points at halftime. They had the same guards, but they didn't have Webster. He kicked our butt. I got on George [Stone]. I said, 'Are you going to guard him, George?'"
There’s no secret to Saint Peter’s success. It’s location, location, location.
"Saint Peter's is in Jersey City and they get a lot of New York players,” said D’Antoni. “Back when I played, New York was the mecca of college basketball. You could recruit right there within the New Jersey-New York area.
“There were enough players there that you didn't have to have a national reputation. There were enough basketball players within the city to be a national-type of team."
Memories, memories, memories.
And what of the man who played a significant role in this NIT memory, Elnardo Webster? The Saint Peter’s great passed away Monday.
But he always will have a niche in Marshall’s history.