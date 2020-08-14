It’s time to think outside the box.
What other recourse is there?
None.
As college football administrators in the Group of Five watch game after game evaporate from their 2020 schedules, they have no choice but to get creative.
So, they are.
Charlotte, for example, has scheduled games at Appalachian State on Sept. 12 and at the University of North Carolina on Sept. 19.
That’s smart.
Here’s another interesting move. Middle Tennessee is playing Troy University on a home-and-home basis in 2020. That’s right, twice in one season. The Blue Raiders host Troy on Sept. 19, then travel to Alabama to play at Troy on Nov. 21.
That’s very creative.
Southern Miss also has adjusted by scheduling Tennessee Tech to play in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Sept. 19 and a home game with Tulane on Sept. 26.
That brings us to Marshall University.
The Thundering Herd has lost games left and right. MU still is clinging to a season-opener at East Carolina — on a date to be determined — but the second, third and fourth games of the season are gone.
When the Atlantic Coast Conference decided to allow members only one non-conference game and it had to be played in the state where the school was located, it voided Marshall’s home game on Sept. 12 with Pittsburgh.
Next, when the Mid-American Conference decided to move the 2020 football season to the spring of ’21, it did away with Marshall’s road game at longtime rival Ohio University on Sept. 19.
The Mountain West Conference also decided to postpone the 2020 season, which eliminated Marshall’s home game with Boise State on Sept. 25.
Phew.
But wait, there’s more.
When Conference USA member Old Dominion pulled its renegade move, postponing the 2020 football season despite the fact C-USA’s other 13 members still were planning on playing, it threw another wrench into the Herd’s schedule.
That meant Marshall wasn’t traveling to Norfolk, Virginia, on Nov. 28 to play at Old Dominion.
So now Marshall is missing four games.
That’s where the thinking outside the box comes into play.
Marshall doesn’t need to grasp at straws like trying to schedule games with FCS opponents such as Charleston Southern. Playing weak I-AA sisters doesn’t accomplish anything.
Instead, MU needs to book games with regional rivals. The first school to come to mind is Appalachian State. Why not? A two-game series with the Mountaineers starts in 2021, so why not turn it into a three-game affair?
Hey, I’d be happy if Marshall played App State annually.
MU also could take a page from Middle Tennessee’s scheduling philosophy ... with a twist. The Herd already has a home game against Charlotte on Nov. 21. What if Marshall turned that into a home-and-home series during this coronavirus-ridden season?
After all, Charlotte also fits the geographic demographic.
Want to think even further outside the box?
Marshall could try to schedule a second game with league rival Western Kentucky. Again, the geographics come into play. The Herd already is playing the Hilltoppers on Oct. 10 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Why not make it a home-and-home series this season?
It’s simply the lay of this coronavirus pandemic land.
It isn’t easy.
But it certainly beats the alternative.