- Remember Ja’Juan Seider?
Who doesn’t?
It doesn’t matter if the reader is a West Virginia University fan or roots for Marshall University. Either way, the chances are that fans at either state school are familiar for Seider.
That’s because the Belle Glade, Florida, native signed with the Mountaineers as a quarterback in 1995. Seider was a backup QB through 1998 and, then, transferred to Florida A&M for his senior year. His ’99 season was so impressive, Seider went to the San Diego Chargers in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.
After coaching at three different high schools, he became a WVU graduate assistant in 2008-09 for the late Bill Stewart.
That’s when Seider decided to see the other end of the Mountain State, joining Doc Holliday’s staff at Marshall. Seider was the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for the Herd from 2010-12. But then he returned to his alma mater in 2013 as head coach Dana Holgorsen’s running backs coach.
Next stop?
University of Florida as running backs coach in 2017. One year later, Seider joined Penn State’s coaching staff. Next, he was promoted to running backs coach and recruiting coordinator in 2020. Then, in 2021, Seider became the Nittany Lions’ assistant head coach/co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach and still serves in those positions.
So, where is all this leading?
Seider will be coaching against WVU when Penn State hosts the Mountaineers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Stadium at University Park, Pennsylvania. As most people expect, the Nittany Lions (No. 5 AP) will be heavily favored to defeat WVU.
Now, here is the trivia question this poses.
Will this be the first time Seider ever has coached against his alma mater?
“No,” replied Seider on Twitter, “when I was at Marshall.”
A-ha.
As it turns out, Seider coached against the Mountaineers in 2010 (24-21 overtime loss in Huntington), 2011 (34-13 loss in Morgantown) and 2012 (69-34 loss in Morgantown).
But, now, for a change, Seider will be favored to defeat his alma mater, WVU.
Just a hunch, but I have a feeling Marshall fans will be pulling for Ja’Juan.
Oh and by the by, Penn State is 48-9-2 against WVU all time. This will be the Mountaineers' first game against the Nittany Lions since a 40-26 loss in 1992.
That means this will be the first time these longtime rivals have played each other in 31 years.
- What’s it going to take for Will Grier to find a home in the NFL?
Fans are starting to wonder — and for good reason. All Grier did in his most recent preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys was complete 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns while playing the entire game. Grier also rushed for 53 yards and rambled for two TDs.
What did he get for that effort?
Released.
So, now, Grier is on the outside looking in while hoping to land a backup QB gig with some other NFL team.
Hey, here’s an idea.
Maybe the Seattle Seahawks should sign Grier to be former WVU star Geno Smith’s backup quarterback.
Works for me.