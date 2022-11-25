Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Laborn

Marshall running back Khalan Laborn (8) charges up the sideline under pursuit from James Madison safety Sam Kidd (33) Oct. 22 in Harrisonburg, Va.

 AP photo

Imagine a one-two punch vs. a two-in-one punch.

Sounds a little punch-happy, huh?

Tags