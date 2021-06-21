Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the soggy opinions du jour.
- Marshall University baseball fans would be wise to curb their enthusiasm and not get too far ahead of themselves.
There are 8 million reasons why.
That’s how much money Marshall will have to spend on the site for the new baseball field before any construction can begin, according to Marshall’s Board of Governors.
Considering Marshall has only $3 million in cash and pledges on hand, $8 million on site work is very significant. Here is how it breaks down:
Marshall paid the city of Huntington $460,000 for the property. Then it was discovered the site was below the flood plain. That meant purchasing truckloads of dirt to raise the entire field by 2 feet.
The original soil also had to be tested to make sure it wasn’t contaminated. Next, old water and gas pipes were discovered underground and those will have to be removed.
Beside all that, Marshall paid an architectural firm $1.9 million for plans that are now going to be edited to lower the cost of the baseball stadium.
Add all those expenses together and Marshall will have spent $8 million on the new baseball field before construction can begin.
So far, nothing has come easy with Marshall’s proposed new baseball field.
- West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown has a better understanding of the importance of media accessibility than most FBS coaches.
And it shows.
That’s why WVU was a first-time recipient in the Football Writers Association of America’s 12th annual Super 11 Awards. This award cites the FBS programs whose sports information staffs and head coaches do the best job with media access.
I’m not surprised that Brown and WVU were cited. Mike Montoro, primary contact, and Michael Fragale, Senior Associate Director of Athletics, do a great job, but they only can do as much as a head coach allows.
Browns allows a lot. On a weekly basis, Brown is on the Big 12 coaches conference call on a Monday and has a video chat with the media on Tuesday, followed by chats from both coordinators and several players.
In a journalistic world of tougher and tougher accessibility, WVU is an oasis.
In all my years, I have been around such WVU coaches as Bobby Bowden, Frank Cignetti Sr., Don Nehlen, Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart, Dana Holgorsen and now Brown.
Nehlen and Bowden also were good, but Brown has been the best.
- CarrSports’ report on Marshall’s athletic department was not surprising.
Basically, it told us what we already knew.
The firm was hired to assess the operational efficiency and fiscal health of the department. The findings were predictable. The report said MU must find more revenue and support for the athletic department.
Surprise, surprise.
The fact of the matter is, yes, MU does get less institutional support than most Conference USA athletic departments. But that’s nothing new. Back in football coach Bobby Pruett’s days, the MU athletic department only received $2 million in institutional support. But MU still made $17 million in profit that year.
But now, MU’s institutional support continues to climb, yet the athletic department continues to lose money. That’s not how that progression is supposed to work.
The real culprit? Attendance, as in lack thereof. The CarrSports’ report referred to it as “stagnant attendance.”
That’s how it has been ever since the “re-seating” in 2014.
It is a tough fix.