His smile is back.
That’s very good news because for a while -- a long while -- Isaiah Gibson’s mama feared her son’s familiar smile was gone for good.
That would have been quite a tragedy considering Gibson’s smile is almost as big as his 6-foot-3, 310-pound physique.
But for a while the native of Springfield, Ohio, seemed to have misplaced it as Gibson became more and more disenchanted with playing at the University of Kentucky.
He wasn’t happy and, everybody knew it.
Especially his mama.
So, on Dec. 9, 2021, Gibson put his name in the transfer portal. But it wasn’t there for long. Just 33 days later, on Jan. 11, Gibson enrolled at Marshall University.
It was the best move he could have made.
Just ask his mama, who thanked Marshall head coach Charles Huff for putting a smile back on her son’s face.
Gibson’s new lease on life began when he re-located his wife and infant son, Isaiah Jr., to Huntington.
"I made the transition,” he said. “It's not as big as Lexington or as flashy or anything, but they gave me everything I needed to come in here and feel right at home within the first two months. I think it's all good. I'm a lot happier here."
It showed during fall camp, as Gibson showed why he played in 11 games for Kentucky during the 2021 season.
"Everything went fine,” said Gibson. “We had a pretty good fall camp. I feel some chemistry in the D-line room and just getting to know each other more and coming together.
"I think in camp we had a pretty good showing and what we're going to do up front. A couple of guys showed some things. Overall, I think we're going to be a pretty good D-line in the Sun Belt.”
So far, so good.
Marshall’s defensive line dominated Norfolk State in the season opener. That came as no surprise. But when the Thundering Herd’s D-line also dominated Notre Dame, it raised eyebrows from coast to coast.
And Gibson was a part of that. Big No. 99 has contributed two tackles and -- more important -- two quarterback hurries already as a redshirt sophomore.
His future looks bright.
Of course, little Isaiah sees to that.
"Oh, he's good,” said Gibson with his trademark smile. “He's getting big. He's 2 years old now and just does his own thing. We're waiting on him to start talking.
"I want to hear what his little voice sounds like."
The Isaiah Gibson who smiled throughout this interview was a far cry from the guy who dreaded every moment at the University of Kentucky so badly, he even contemplated quitting football.
"Life is good right now,” he said. “I'm in a better spot spiritually than I was seven, eight months ago. I think I made the best choice for me and my family. I've just got to keep coming."
And keep smiling.