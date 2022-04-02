There’s a new voice calling the plays in the Huff household.
And when Beau Barkley Huff hollers out his signals, everybody listens.
I mean, everybody.
There’s his daddy, Marshall University second-year head football coach Charles Huff. There’s his mommy, Jessica Kern Huff, who also was an assistant coach for St. Joseph’s girls basketball team in 2021-22. And there’s his big brother B.J.
The interesting part is Huff and his 20-day-old son, Beau, already have something in common besides their surname. Their voices speak volumes.
When the elder Huff talks to his Thundering Herd players, it’s easy to hear a pin drop. And when baby Beau let’s out a cry of unpleasantness? It’s equally as easy to hear a safety pin drop.
Ah, the joys of fatherhood.
“Well, Beau is definitely nocturnal,” said Huff with a wry grin. “He sleeps all day and hangs out all night. No, really, it’s really good.
“My wife has been a rock star, which has allowed me to still be able to do this [coaching]. Obviously, it makes you feel like you are getting old. And things kind of come into perspective a little bit every time you hold him.”
Do they ever.
The mere concept of Beau’s very presence being the result of the Huffs’ mutual love for each other is both overwhelming and breath-taking at the same moment.
“I think it’s great,” said Huff with a note of quiet sincerity in his voice. “It’s something that whether I’m here 20 years or two more days, this is something that I’m always going to have that is part of Huntington.
“He will always be a part of this community and a part of our family story at this point of our lives.”
How true.
And how meaningful.
Wherever Huff’s coaching career may take him in this country, his son Beau’s hometown is always going to be Huntington.
That’s forever.
“Oh, yeah,” said Huff nodding his head. “Oh, yeah.”
Then, there are the obvious occurrences that always seem to find a way of creeping into a new father’s consciousness even when his mind is somewhere else.
Imagine Huff going over some details that are football-related, but then suddenly — wham — Beau’s little face inexplicably pops right into his head.
“It’s funny,” said Huff. “Like you say, sometimes you are dealing with stuff here in the Shewey Building and you are fixing problems, and then you get home and he’s just laying there. And you think, ‘You know what? It’s not as bad as it seems.’”
And it really isn’t.
That’s because babies have a way of putting everything in perspective for a new parent.
“They do,” agreed Huff. “They put it in perspective big-time. I’m excited, man. I’m excited.”
As he should be.
That’s because anybody can be a father. But it takes someone special to be a “Dad.”
Charles Huff is a “Dad.”