What were the odds? Astronomical, at best. Yet, that’s precisely what happened.
I mean, how big of a longshot would it be for two teenage basketball prodigies to sign with the exact same small prep school in out-of-the-way Huntington, West Virginia, and then continue on to win NBA championships?
But, wait, the coincidences don’t end there.
Ready for this?
The duo actually won those NBA championship rings in back-to-back years. There’s not a casino in Las Vegas that would give odds on that happening.
Yet, it did.
In 2022, Andrew Wiggins was a key component in the Golden State Warriors’ drive to the NBA title. Then, in 2023, Thomas Bryant was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-way deal, also involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic, to the Denver Nuggets on February 9th.
Bryant appeared briefly in only one NBA championship series game against the Miami Heat, but that was enough.
The 6-foot-10, 248-pound Thomas attended Bishop Kearney High School in Rochester, New York, for two years before transferring to Huntington Prep. After a pair of seasons, Bryant signed with the University of Indiana.
Next, the 25-year-old Bryant was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. During the 2022-23 season, Bryant averaged 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 62.3 percent from the field.
Oh, yeah, and he accumulated one spectacular NBA championship ring.
Meanwhile, Wiggins, who already had his ring from the Warriors’ championship run in 2022, was limited to only 37 games in ’23 because of a rib injury involving a cartilage fracture. The Canadian still managed to average 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Wiggins also spend two years at Huntington Prep, averaging 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocked shots as a junior. Then, as a senior, he averaged 23.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocked shots and 2.5 assists.
That led to one season at Kansas, which included a rather memorable game. During the 2014 season, Wiggins scored 41 points against West Virginia University in Morgantown, but the Mountaineers still prevailed, 92-86.
Then, Wiggins declared for the NBA draft and the Minnesota Timberwolves made him the No. 1 choice. Eventually, he was traded to Golden State in 2020.
So, that is how this rather remarkable feat came about.
But it’s still rather remarkable any way, anybody looks at it. Just think. Two guys from little Huntington Prep win NBA championship rings in back-to-back years.
Somewhere in Huntington, coach Arkell Bruce is smiling.