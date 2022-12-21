A week ago, during a conversation in newly refurbished Gullickson Hall, Marshall University’s new athletic director was clearly opposed to the idea of having Bruce Morris’ iconic footprints placed on the new playing floor in the Cam Henderson Center.
Never mind that those footprints have graced MU basketball floors in the arena for nearly 37 years.
Never mind that generations of MU fans have admired those footprints that signify Morris’ 89-foot, 10-inch shot that swished through the east rim on Feb. 7, 1985.
And, yes, never mind that Morris’ shot is certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as “The Shot Heard ’Round the World,” the longest shot in basketball history.
Despite all that, Spears didn’t want the historic footprints on the Herd’s new floor. Instead, he revealed the “Be Like Bruce” promotion, sponsored by Moses Auto Mall.
Spears’ idea is to have a fan try to duplicate Morris’ historic shot and, in the process, win a new car from the auto dealership.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with that idea. And I said so. But then I added, “Why can’t you do both?” I advocated placing Morris’ iconic footprints back in the far right corner of the Henderson Center and having the contest.
It’s the best of both worlds.
But Spears didn’t see it that way. So, he walked away from our conversation clearly opposed to the footprints.
That’s when the loyal Marshall fan base stepped up and made itself heard. There was an outcry calling for the footprints to be placed on the new floor. Fans started petitions. Why, even Morris’ daughter, Maddie Jarrell, started a petition.
Clearly, Spears had misjudged Marshall fans’ love affair with those historic footprints. And, to Spears’ credit, he realized his lapse in judgment and corrected the mistake.
“What an incredible opportunity we have to connect Marshall basketball history on Dec. 29,” Spears said in a Marshall news release. “Our first game in the Sun Belt Conference brings a rivalry matchup in Appalachian State. That matchup takes place against the same opponent in the same building where one of the greatest plays in Marshall and NCAA history took place. You can’t write a better script than that.”
Spears obviously changed his tune dramatically.
“We know how proud Marshall fans are of their men’s basketball tradition,” said Spears, “and we want to honor and uphold those traditions in the best way we can.
“The best way to do that is with a packed Cam Henderson Center as we honor Bruce’s legendary shot while ushering in the excitement of a new era of Sun Belt basketball.”
Well said.
Even though it clearly wasn’t Spears’ first choice.
Yet, it’s still nice to know that Marshall’s new athletic director is adaptable and will change his stance when the situation clearly calls for it.