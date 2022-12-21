Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Christian Spears has changed his tune.

A week ago, during a conversation in newly refurbished Gullickson Hall, Marshall University’s new athletic director was clearly opposed to the idea of having Bruce Morris’ iconic footprints placed on the new playing floor in the Cam Henderson Center.