Perhaps we spoke too soon.
Everyone was so relieved and so thankful when the coronavirus numbers trended downward, we seized the newly found freedom with abandon.
Part of that abandon was assuming it never would happen again.
We were very wrong. Not only is COVID still around, now it has been joined by an even nastier strain known as the Delta variant.
So here we are starting to have to wear masks again. Marshall University returned to the mandate of requiring everyone to wear masks indoors in all school buildings on Wednesday.
It appears the state of West Virginia isn’t far behind.
Which leads us back to sports, of course. So much for the idea of getting back to normal. Will West Virginia University and Marshall be allowed to seat as many fans as come through the turnstiles?
We thought so, but now it’s becoming doubtful again. The last thing anybody wanted was an instant replay from the 2020-21 football and basketball seasons.
But now it seems possible.
Even WVU head coach Neal Brown and new Marshall head coach Charles Huff are acknowledging what could be looming on the horizon for college football.
"It's still alive and well, unfortunately,” said Brown. “I think we're still using a lot of precautions. We have a high number -- almost every staff member was vaccinated. A high percentage of our team is vaccinated, but not everyone. My preference would be for everyone to be vaccinated, but each individual has a choice and we don't have 100% at this point.”
That means the Mountaineers have had to make adjustments.
"So what we're doing is the unvaccinated are still wearing masks and we're being careful,” explained Brown. “Anytime we have interior meetings, we are social distancing. And so we're still taking it seriously.
“I think with the Delta variant continuing to grow nationwide and here in West Virginia, we'll continue to proceed cautiously. We'll have the same approach we did last year. We had plans in place.
“It's all about safety around us. If we have to adjust, we will. That's how we are carrying on right now."
Marshall reportedly also has a high percentage of vaccinated football players, but Huff isn’t fooling himself about COVID or the Delta variant.
“I don’t think we can ever relax with COVID,” said Huff during a recent press conference. “It’s not going to go away.”
Yet Huff is just as wistful as the rest of us.
“The missing link is the players getting to play in front of fans,” he said. “We have to get out of our pandemic coma.”
Huff is right.
The problem is: how? Just when everyone's thought progress was being made along those lines, now the sports world is facing yet another deadly virus.
Huff still managed to find a silver lining in the ongoing situation.
“I think one thing we learned from this,” he said, “is college football can adapt.”
The concept of “adapt and overcome” never has had more meaning.