Nazeeh Johnson was leaving.
The redshirt senior safety had another year of eligibility, thanks to the NCAA, yet Johnson was leaning strongly toward not returning to Marshall University.
Why?
It was because veteran head coach Doc Holliday’s contract wasn’t being renewed and the entire coaching staff, except for offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, was leaving.
“I had a lot of animosity,” said Johnson. “It was like, 'Man, why did they get rid of these coaches? Now, I have new coaches and I have to learn a whole new scheme.'"
That didn’t sit well with the veteran safety. But then one day Johnson had a heart-to-heart talk with himself.
"I have a little ups and downs about everything,” explained Johnson. “It's just me. I wasn't trying to buy into the process. But actually, when I sat there and just thought about it, I was like 'be selfless, be a teammate.'
“This was the best decision I made because it's actually bigger than me.”
There were two major factors that governed Johnson’s choice to return. No. 1, his teammates. No. 2, new head coach Charles Huff.
"What changed my mind were my friendships here,” said the 6-foot-2, 189-pound safety. “I wanted to spend another year with them.
“And really, we've got a new head coach coming in and he's an African-American head coach. I never played for an African-American head coach ever in my football career, so that was a milestone for me. Just the energy and all the stories that I heard about him, I just wanted to try it out.
"And we came up short last year, so really, that hurt me too. With me coming back, it brings back a piece that I can give to young guys in the tunnel like, 'Hey, we've got the team to win the championship -- why not?'"
So Johnson bought into staying with his teammates, bought into playing for a different head coach for the first time in his college career and bought into the entire process.
“Really, when I bought in, it opened up a lot of things,” said Johnson, a native of Martinsburg. “They are trying to help us be who we want to be, and that's going to help me in the long run. So, if I can help this team in any way I can, I'm going to do it."
Johnson can help the Thundering Herd a lot. After all, he is the second-leading returning tackler behind only linebacker Eli Neal.
In eight games in 2020, Johnson made 59 tackles (fourth on the team) along with two interceptions, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
It just took Johnson a while to wrap his mind around the fact that staying at Marshall was the best-case scenario for him.
"I feel good about my decision now,” he said. “I feel like I made the best decision for me and my future because I only can improve. I can't get worse. This off-season I feel like I've gotten bigger, faster and I'm actually understanding the game more. Last year, I believe, was just a glimpse of what my true potential really is.
“I feel a lot more comfortable. Last year I was really comfortable, but this year ... I've been here for five years and I've played for four years. Plenty of games. Plenty of ups and downs.
“I think this is going to be one of my best seasons."
But first he had to decide to stay.
Nazeeh Johnson made the right choice.