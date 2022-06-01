Success breeds success.
That premise never rang truer than it does for the annual West Virginia high school baseball tournament that is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
Take a long walk through the history of the state baseball tournament and some very interesting examples of success will be discovered.
For example, did anyone know that only seven schools have won five or more state championships since the tournament began in 1940?
It’s true.
Van High School won five during the span of (1983, 1988, 1991, 1992, 1993) under coach Steve Bradley. Moorefield also has captured five state championships (2002, 2009, 2018, 2019, 2021) with coach Wade Armentrout at the helm.
Next, Huntington East (now consolidated into Huntington High) won six titles (1950, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1986, 1987). Wheeling Central also won six championships (1999, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011).
Then there’s Logan, which has captured seven titles. The Wildcats took home the hardware in 1984, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2008 and 2021.
Next, there is the second-winningest school in state high school baseball history -- Bridgeport. The Indians under veteran coach Bobby Shields have won nine championships (1993, 2000, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021).
And who has the most successful prep baseball program in history? Who else? It’s Jefferson High School under venerable coach John Lowery.
The Cougars have won 12 state championships under Lowery -- 1980, 1988, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2016.
Impressive, huh?
What’s even more impressive, however, is four of those seven programs will be playing in the 2022 state tournament in an attempt to add to their championship resume.
Logan (26-8) is scheduled to play Shady Spring at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Class AA play. Moorefield (18-14) will defend its title vs. Wahama (24-6) on Friday morning. Jefferson (33-4) takes on George Washington (19-15) at 5 p.m. on Friday, and Bridgeport (34-5) battles Hurricane (31-4) 50 minutes after the Jefferson-GW contest.
So, four of the 12 participants in the 2022 state high school baseball tournament already have five or more state championships to their credit.
The consistency alone is compelling.
"Oh, yeah, no question,” said veteran Hurricane High School coach Brian Sutphin. “We're playing a team on Friday [Bridgeport] that has won seven [state championships] in a row. To do that is remarkable, no question.
"I would say that obviously the commitment level in those programs, the expectation is to play at a high level. To have that many state championships, the consistency of putting the team first is above anything else."
It actually seems more obvious in baseball.
Perhaps that is because there are only four schools per class -- a total of 12 teams -- advancing to the state baseball tournament. By comparison there were eight schools in four different classes (32 teams) in both the boys and girls state basketball tournaments.
So, in theory, a baseball state championship is more difficult to achieve.
"That raises the bar,” said Sutphin. “To win your region in itself is tough. Then, to get there and have success -- that's hard."
Baseball is more select company, yet perennial winners just seem to keep on finding a way to win.
"I think it’s about having standards,” said Sutphin. “I'm sure all those schools have that ... the alumni that come down and are excited and support the program. They rally around successful programs.
“That is such a great thing to be a part of. It's more than just one year or one team or one ball club. Success does breed success. It is remarkable when you mention those kind of numbers."
Once this sort of tradition gets going, it simply perpetuates itself.
"I think it's that 'team first' mentality,” said Sutphin. “Our program is bigger than any one person."
It isn't easy to sustain that level of success, yet look at the field in the 2022 state baseball tournament. Four participants have 33 state championships between them.
Yes, success breeds success.