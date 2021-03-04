Nobody saw it coming.
When North Texas won the opening tip last Saturday in the Cam Henderson Center, the Mean Green, along with 1,228 spectators, got a big surprise.
The Thundering Herd opened in a 2-3 zone defense.
A zone!
Marshall playing zone defense is akin to the Herd deciding not to shoot any 3-pointers on offense. It simply doesn’t happen. Except for the fact it actually did occur in MU’s last game.
That’s what made it such a stunning turn of events.
North Texas was so surprised, Marshall guard Andrew Taylor stole the ball from the Mean Green’s James Reese on the first possession of the game. After Taylor missed a shot on the other end and MU’s Mike Beyers converted the rebound with a layup, North Texas misfired on consecutive 3-pointers by Javion Hamlet and Mardrez McBride.
Marshall’s surprising zone defense clearly was having an effect. It resulted in North Texas hitting only 12 of 30 first-half field goal attempts (40.0%), including just 5 of 14 on 3-pointers (35.7%). Eventually it led to MU winning 73-72.
And just like that, Charlotte has that much more to worry about when it plays Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in “The Cam.”
What prompted this sudden 2-3 zone strategy?
“It’s part of our man defense,” said head coach Danny D’Antoni with a chuckle. “It has always been there. It’s the same as it always has been, but the way we play — if you really look at what we do — when the ball action is on one side we basically zone up on the help side. They have specific places they are supposed to go to and then play out of it like you were in a zone.”
That makes sense. But why was the 2-3 zone aspect suddenly so much more noticeable?
“Well, we probably did it better,” said D’Antoni. “If we are energetic — and that’s the biggest thing — and if we are focused mentally and then really give effort to get to those spots, it will give anybody trouble.”
It’s obviously a nice weapon to have in MU’s defensive arsenal.
“The defense that we employ is something I came up with,” said D’Antoni. “I mean, everybody has weak-side help, but we’re more structured than most people on the weak-side help.
“It’s a defense I came up with when all these spread offenses started coming in. We had to find a way to guard the ball, but at the same time be organized to cover the 3-point line, so I came up with a little scheme. Part of it came from [younger brother Mike D’Antoni], and then I think Dean Smith [iconic former North Carolina coach] was one of the first to push the ball to the baseline. And then I added we’re going to double-team every baseline move, and we have spots that we go to.
“If the kids are aware and alert and working hard, then it’s difficult to score on us. When we get to the ball, we contest the ball wherever it is.”
Obviously it’s a very hybrid defense.
“If we do it right, it’s hard to score on us,” said D’Antoni. “I think we’re the only team in Conference USA that really pushes hard to one side, trying to keep the ball on one side of the floor. We’re one of the very few that do that.
“We’re one of the very few that tries to keep you out of the screen. A lot of them will take you to the screen. Now, it’s hard to do in the middle of the floor, but if you’re on a side we try to keep you out of pick-and-rolls by forcing you down.”
Most 2-3 zones are rather simple. But this one? Not at all.
And we all thought Danny was just another pretty face.
Who knew?