We wuz robbed.
Precisely two weeks ago, we were supposed to be enjoying opening day for Major League Baseball.
Is there anything else in sports quite like this annual event?
No.
There’s something special, something magnetic, something traditional, something that just feels right about baseball’s opening day.
Sure, fans enjoy the start of the NBA season, but not as much as the finish. The same goes for the NFL. The regular season and playoffs are fun, but the Super Bowl is the ultimate.
That’s not the way it is in baseball.
Opening day is just as important in its spring time frame as the World Series is as the Fall Classic.
That’s why we felt so cheated, so robbed, so purloined on March 26. That’s when Major League Baseball’s opening day was taken away.
It was only two weeks ago, but it certainly feels much longer as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
As a nearly lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan and, now, devoted Cleveland Indians follower, I had my opening-day doubleheader all set up. First, it was the Indians vs. Detroit at 1:10 p.m. at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Next, it was Cincinnati hosting St. Louis at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.
It was perfect.
Until it became imperfect.
Disappointments such as this have a tendency to make us revisit our youth.
For me, it was hot summer afternoons at Fields Terrace in Chesapeake, Ohio, leaning up against the shady side of our house with my little transistor radio pressed up to my ear listening to the Reds broadcast.
Talk about simpler times.
My biggest dilemma was trying to smuggle my transistor radio and earpiece into elementary school, so I could listen to the Reds play the dastardly New York Yankees in the 1961 World Series.
Those really were good ol’ days.
Later, when my friend Doc Edwards was hired as the Cleveland Indians’ manager, I embraced the Tribe. There was one series which was particularly memorable.
The Boston Red Sox were playing in Cleveland. That meant both managers — Edwards and Boston’s Joe Morgan — were squaring off in the major leagues after having managed the Charleston Charlies of the Class AAA International League.
It was a sportswriter’s dream come true to go to both clubhouses before the game and sit in the managers’ offices doing interviews with guys I had known back when.
Perhaps, all this shows why baseball is a sport of memories. More so than most, actually. That’s why we missed opening day so very much this year.
It dropped us in the dirt like a purpose pitch from Bob Gibson.
That’s why it felt so good to learn Major League Baseball is working on a plan that could have the 2020 season opening as soon as May.
Sure, all 30 teams would have to play in Arizona and no fans would be allowed to attend, but at least the games would be televised. That means we’d at least have a live sporting event to watch.
That sounds pretty darned good right about now.
Does it replace opening day?
Nope.
Nothing could do that.
But it’s a positive step back toward normalcy.
And maybe, just maybe, it means we might have an opening day in 2021.
That should be enough time to find my transistor radio.