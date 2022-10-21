Tempo.
In a single word, it perfectly describes West Virginia University's game against Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.
Why?
It’s because the Red Raiders already have run 522 offensive plays in six games. That averages out to a nation-leading 87.0 plays per game.
That’s what the Mountaineers, 3-3, will face against Texas Tech, also 3-3.
“They’re probably the highest-tempo team in the league,” said Jordan Lesley, WVU’s defensive coordinator. “The issues are really alignment, assignment and as the game goes on, if you’re thin somewhere, it becomes a number of snaps per game more than anything.”
For example, in the Red Raiders last game they ran 104 plays and gained 527 yards in a 41-31 loss at Oklahoma State.
“The thing is how you practice and we’re going to do some things differently,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown, “because we’ve had some issues with tempo in the past. It’s been something that’s affected us.
“You can’t continue to do the same things and expect different results, so we’re going to definitely do some things different in how we practice and prepare our guys. We’re going to do some things within the game plan and structure of our defense where there’s not as much movement from side to side.”
Then there’s the ever-present West Texas wind.
"Throw spirals, that's the biggest deal,” said Brown. “Like, seriously. I don't mean that kiddingly at all. The wind is going to affect the kicking game some -- the punting and kicking. But it shouldn't affect anything you do on offense if you throw spirals.
"If you don't throw a spiral, it will affect you. But if you throw spirals ... I spent three years in Lubbock. We've just got to make sure we throw spirals."
Since WVU quarterback JT Daniels already has thrown 218 passes this season, it’s probably safe to assume he will throw spirals.
That’s why WVU will win 43-40 in a Wild West shootout.
Meanwhile, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Marshall University’s concern against James Madison will be the run, not the wind.
The Thundering Herd’s run-oriented offense will be going head to head with the No. 1 rush defense in the FBS. But don’t think for a moment that the Dukes are simply defensive-oriented.
Not true.
JMU quarterback Todd Centeio, a 6-foot, 222-pound sixth-year senior, is finishing his collegiate career at his third school, and he saved the best for last. Centeio has completed 121 of 189 passes (64%) for 1,780 yards with 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
That means MU’s secondary -- particularly the safeties -- will play a key role. The Herd will have to be wary of James Madison’s Kris Thornton, in particular. The diminutive 5-8, 179-pound senior has 37 catches for 642 yards and five touchdowns.
But wait, there’s more.
In 2021, Thornton had 83 receptions for 1,097 yards (13.2 per catch) and 13 touchdowns.
In other words, Marshall has its hands full on offense AND defense. JMU’s statistics indicate as much.
The Dukes average 43.2 points with 519.7 yards total offense -- 307 yards passing and 212.7 rushing. The JMU defense permits only 288.7 yards total offense and is No. 1 in the nation against the rush, yielding only 37.0 yards per game.
Besides that, JMU is a very tough place to win on the road.
That’s why Marshall won’t.
The Herd will lose 37-17.